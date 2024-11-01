Loanees from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the youngsters who are currently thriving in the EFL Championship.

The Championship is one of the most competitive leagues in Europe and the division also has a great reputation when it comes to developing youngsters.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Championship and have found seven Premier League loanees who are currently thriving in England’s second tier.

Ben Doak

Once likened to Lionel Messi because of his low centre of gravity and magic left foot, the Liverpool youngster is getting himself back on track after having knee surgery last year.

The Scottish winger made his breakthrough at Celtic and it didn’t take long before Liverpool swooped in for his signature in 2023.

Having now put his injury problems behind him, he’s been terrorising Championship defences while out on loan with Middlesbrough.

He’s already off the mark with his first goal for Michael Carrick’s side and he seems to be growing in confidence with each passing week.

Impressively, he’s attempted more dribbles than any other Middlesbrough player this season, despite only starting in six of their 12 Championship matches so far. If you get a chance to tune into a Boro match this season, Doak will almost certainly entertain you.

Alfie Gilchrist

Plenty of Championship clubs were chasing Gilchrist’s signature in the summer, but Sheffield United managed to win the race in the end.

The Blades have had a pretty impenetrable defensive record so far and that’s partly thanks to the Chelsea loanee who has started in 10 of their 12 matches so far.

Capable of playing as a centre-half or right-back, Chris Wilder has been utilising Gilchrist as a full-back in the opening months of the season.

He recently got his first assist of the season during Sheffield United’s 2-0 triumph over Stoke City and he seems to be enjoying life in the Steel City right now.

Callum Doyle

Having already had loan spells with the likes of Coventry City and Leicester City, it’s no surprise that Doyle has got off to a flying start with Norwich City.

The Manchester City defender already has 70 Championship appearances under his belt and is starting to look like a seasoned pro at this level.

Along with his sharp defensive instincts, he’s also a threat at the opposite end of the pitch having already chipped in with five goal contributions for Norwich.

Lewis Koumas

After making his senior debut for Liverpool last season, the natural next step for Koumas was a loan move to the EFL.

Stoke City ended up signing the 19-year-old for the season and their fans have already been impressed by what the dynamic forward has been able to produce.

Across all competitions, he’s already got five goal contributions and he’s currently averaging a goal or assist every 197.4 minutes. It’s no wonder he was so highly rated in the Liverpool academy.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Prior to sending him out on loan, Aston Villa handed Kesler-Hayden a new contract – highlighting just how highly he’s valued at his parent club.

The dynamic wing-back has made an excellent start to life at Preston North End too as he’s already established himself as a fan favourite.

He’s completed more successful dribbles than any other Preston player so far this season (13) and he’s also chipped in with a couple of assists too.

His energy down the flank has been a real asset to Paul Heckingbottom’s side and Aston Villa will no doubt be pleased with his development of late.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

When it comes to exciting EFL loanees, look no further than Rak-Sakyi. Pretty much every Championship club tried to sign him on loan over the summer and for good reason.

Sheffield United eventually won the race for his signature and Blades fans are now starting to see what all the hype was about.

A tricky winger who is capable of running any full-back ragged, he’s chipped in with four goal contributions in his last three matches.

We wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in and around the Crystal Palace XI next season.

Owen Beck

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed an eye-catching start to the new season and Beck seems to have settled into life at Ewood Park well.

The Liverpool full-back spent last season on loan with Dundee and he’s now putting in consistently good performances with Blackburn.

Back in September, the 22-year-old was wrapped up in some drama during a heated match with Preston North End. After Beck had kicked out at an opposition player, Preston’s Milutin Osmajic did his best Luis Suarez impression and bit the Liverpool loanee on the back of his neck.

Beck was shown a straight red card for his involvement in the tussle and Preston’s Osmajic was handed an eight-match ban following an FA investigation.

Having since returned from his suspension, Beck has been one of Blackburn’s most consistent performers.