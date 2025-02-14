Ranking every Premier League manager by how much they earn in wages

Premier League managers are among the highest paid in world football but they are well-paid for a reason – it remains the toughest and most competitive league.

The result-driven business ensures that there is a high turnover of managers every season but clubs are generally becoming more committed to their managers in general. Since the 2010-11 season, there has been an average of 16 managers leaving their post per season.

Those figures are somewhat warped by the 32 that left in the 2022-23 season as those figures dropped to 11 last year (2023-24) and the figure sits at 10 at the time of writing. We’ve decided to shine a light on the managers and their wages to see who earns the most.

According to GIVEMESPORT, this is the complete list of Premier League manager wages paid per year ranked from lowest to highest.

For context, there is no information for the following managers: Vitor Periera (Wolves), Graham Potter (West Ham), Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton), Ruud Van Nistelrooy (Leicester City) and Ivan Juric (Southampton).

15. Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth: £1million

One of the Premier League’s smaller clubs, Bournemouth has developed a smarter approach to running the club in recent years when it comes to transfers and manager acquisitions.

Iraola was a little-known manager at the time of his appointment but had been making waves at Rayo Vallecano.

The club is more focused on data to help inspire their business decisions but their patience in the early months of Iraola’s tenure has been key to the success they are experiencing now.

With a flood of talented players all working together as a team under his philosophy, they have been brilliant to watch and effective, leaving Iraola to be linked with a managerial switch to some of the biggest clubs in the league.

14. Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest: £2million

Similar to Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest have developed into a leading contender this season and Nuno has been a crucial part of that.

Having had the lowest possession in the league, he deserves tremendous credit.

Forest has experienced a high turnover of managers in recent times and sticking with the experienced Nuno looks to be the right move given he carried little-fancied Wolves to European football in the past.

His style is getting the very best out of the current squad while also being defensively sound and he may well be due for a raise if they finish in the top four, or even the top six.

13. Kieran McKenna, Ipswich: £3million

Despite being in the Championship last season, Ipswich were one of the highest spending clubs in the summer proving that their finances are stronger than most when coming up to the top-flight.

McKenna has been rewarded for two seasons of unprecedented success and earns more than two of the best-performing sides’ managers.

Earning back-to-back promotions was a clear overachievement and it is unlikely that many managers, if any, were capable of producing such form.

Of course, promotion means more money in the league above but the jump to the Premier League typically brings untold riches for new clubs.

While relegation, which could happen, has the adverse effect.

12. Eddie Howe, Newcastle: £4million

Despite being at one of the clubs owned by mega-rich owners, Howe is lower on this list than expected.

Having signed a new long-term deal in 2022, he helped guide the club to Champions League football.

There was a falloff in their league form but they are pushing for European football once again and could win their first trophy for decades in the League Cup.

A cup victory would likely result in a win bonus for Howe and his squad and the same goes for European qualification which they are right in the hunt for.

11. Marco Silva, Fulham: £4million

Having been employed across Europe and in the Premier League multiple times, Silva is an experienced figure with a strong reputation that has only strengthened during his time at Fulham.

It feels like the club are building towards something good in the not-to-distant future and while his name can crop up with other clubs, he is well set at Fulham but his deal does expire in 2026 leaving some doubts.

10. Enzo Maresca, Chelsea: £4.2million

Perhaps somewhat surprising that Chelsea’s manager is lower down the list, the new ownership structure is different to the one that proceeded it.

Roman Abramovich typically paid large fees and wages for the gold standard of managers in Europe and beyond.

Maresca had come from Leicester City and had made a huge jump in club stature but he was still very inexperienced in terms of overall seasons managed, as this would be his first in the top-flight in England.

Given their long-term view and his role being just a coach, it’s less of a surprise to see him here when you analyse all the factors.

9. Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace: £4.5million

At the time of his appointment, Glasner was a highly-rated and sought-after manager who had starred with Eintracht Frankfurt in a successful spell that caught the eye.

They likely offered a higher wage to stave off interest from other clubs.

His roaring start at the end of the 2023-24 season certainly justified that decision, and while it hasn’t been smooth sailing across the entirety of this campaign, Palace look well set with Glanser.

8. Thomas Frank, Brentford: £4.5million

As a club, Brentford have grown exponentially across the past five years or so and much of that can be traced back to their decision to fire Frank.

The adored Danish manager has given the club stability and a chance to develop into a solid Premier League outfit who aren’t worrying about relegation.

This has meant his name has been linked with the biggest clubs in recent summers and Brentford offered him a new deal at the end of 2022 to tie him down and help keep him at the club.

READ MORE: 7 Premier League managers who left behind an absolute mess: Ten Hag, Hodgson…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Chelsea manager in Premier League history?

7. Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham: £5millon

Daniel Levy has come under fire during his time at Tottenham for his strict financial sensibilities but Postecoglou was a highly rated manager from his time at Celtic.

Previous bosses included big-name additions such as Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho who earned sizeable wages.

Postecoglou couldn’t demand such figures but still sits in the higher echelons of manager wages.

6. Arne Slot, Liverpool: £6.2million

Having taken over from the adored figure of Jurgen Klopp, Slot graduated from the Eredivisie to the big leagues, especially when it comes to money.

Liverpool being a far bigger club in terms of stature, objectives and finances, it was likely a standard offer for Slot to be given such a fee.

Granted, if they do consolidate their League Cup final and league position, he could earn a healthy win bonus and there are likely to be clauses that result in a rise, especially given Liverpool were not favourites to win the league this season.

5. Ruben Amorim, Manchester United: £6.5million

Entering one of the biggest clubs in the world, regardless of their current on-pitch struggles, meant Amorim could name his price.

United can afford to pay much higher wages than most but the former Sporting boss fell into the category outside of the elite managers.

It’s likely his wage demands were lower than that of the likes of Julian Naglesmann or whoever else was drafted as a potential recruit.

4. Unai Emery, Aston Villa: £8million

One of the best and most reliable managers in European football, Emery was a real coup for the West Midlands side when he arrived a few years ago.

And his ability to get them into the Champions League would have brought in fresh European money.

Through to the knockout stages, the club will have to pick up their league form if they want to qualify for European football once again next season.

However, they may have to settle for the Europa League or Conference League given their inconsistent league form.

With the Premier League likely to get five places this season, they only find themselves four points away from fifth-placed Manchester City.

3. David Moyes, Everton: £12.5million

Having left West Ham in what looked like potentially his final role, Moyes was teased back into management at his former long-term employers Everton.

A fairytale return coincided with the new takeover of the club which both contributed to a fresh start after the previous regime.

With the Sean Dyche and Farhad Moshiri era now over, the Toffees are looking to move forward and Moyes has proven to be a successful business decision.

The club look refreshed and energised on the pitch and a strong end to the season could make for an interesting transfer window.

Given Moyes’ high position on the table, it looks like the Friedkin Group were desperate to secure their man.

2. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal: £13 million

Arsenal’s ascension from top four challengers to title challengers has been one of the stories of recent years and Arteta has been vital for the club’s rise back into relevance.

Having finished in the top two in the past two seasons, as well as in the top eight of this year’s Champions League, Arsenal are thriving as a club and their finances are strong meaning Arteta is paid extremely handsomely, falling second here but ranking extremely high in Europe as well.

1. Pep Guardiola Manchester City £20 million

Simply put, Guardiola is one of the richest managers in world football. As one of the greatest managers of all time, it is no surprise his place on this list is at number one.

Only Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid earns more per year.

Guardiola has since put pen to paper on a new deal that won’t expire until 2027, a deal which is likely to have some type of pay rise and new clauses.

This season could see them go trophyless given their league standing and overall form but there is hope in the FA Cup after most of their rivals were knocked out in the fourth round.