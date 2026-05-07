Premier League clubs spent a lot of money on strikers in the last summer transfer window, but some of those signings have failed to repay the transfer fees.

Strikers generally command the highest transfer fees in football, and they are ultimately judged on their goal return at the end of a season.

We’ve taken a look at the eight most expensive strikers from last summer and their cost per goal this season.

Note: we’ve only included Premier League goals and have also used the initial transfer fees, excluding any potential add-ons.

8. Yoane Wissa – £50m per goal

After scoring 19 Premier League goals for Brentford in the 2024-25 season, Wissa joined Newcastle United on transfer deadline day in a deal worth an initial £50million.

But his start to life at St. James’ Park was severely hampered by a knee injury that kept him out of action for three months.

The 29-year-old scored against Burnley on his full Premier League debut for the Magpies, but is yet to add to that tally and is now a bit-part player in Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle are now actively looking to sell him in the summer transfer window, even if it means accepting a huge financial loss.

7. Alexander Isak – £41.6m per goal

Wissa joined Newcastle after they eventually agreed to sell Isak, who moved to Liverpool in a British-record deal worth £125million.

The striker arrived at Anfield with a reputation as one of the best strikers in the world, having netted 23 Premier League goals for Newcastle in 2024-25.

But he started the 2025-26 campaign slowly after missing pre-season and has since been sidelined by a variety of injury issues, including a four-month layoff with a broken leg.

The 26-year-old has just three Premier League goals this season, finding the back of the net against West Ham, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

6. Liam Delap – £30m per goal

Despite being part of the Ipswich Town side that were relegated in 2024-25, Delap still scored 12 Premier League goals and won a lot of plaudits.

Chelsea fought off competition from Manchester United, Newcastle and Everton before triggering the £30million release clause in his contract.

The striker has endured an underwhelming debut season at Stamford Bridge and currently has more yellow cards (3) than goals (1) in the Premier League.

His solitary Premier League goal came in a 2-1 defeat at Fulham, and Chelsea will reportedly be open to offers for the 23-year-old in the summer.

5. Nick Woltemade – £9.26m per goal

Newcastle forked out an initial £64.86million to sign Woltemade from Stuttgart, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

The Germany international hit the ground running at the start of the season, scoring four goals in his first five Premier League appearances.

But he’s since netted just three goals in 25 league appearances. And that’s not including the own goal in the 1-0 defeat at Sunderland, which cost the club local bragging rights.

The 24-year-old has become an increasingly peripheral figure in the Newcastle side and has recently been linked with a return to Germany.

4. Hugo Ekitike – £6.27m per goal

Alongside the record-breaking move for Isak, Liverpool also spent an initial £69million to sign Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

He immediately became a fan favourite after scoring three goals in his first five Premier League appearances, including the winner in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

His early momentum was slightly halted by Isak’s arrival as Arne Slot attempted to fit both of his big-money strikers into the team, but he has outperformed his teammate.

The France international had 11 Premier League goals to his name before a ruptured Achilles brought his debut season at Anfield to a premature end.

3. Benjamin Sesko – £6.02m

Manchester United rebuilt their front three last summer and Sesko was the most expensive signing, costing the club an initial £66.3million.

The 22-year-old striker initially struggled to justify that price tag, scoring just two goals in his first 16 Premier League appearances.

But since Ruben Amorim’s abrupt sacking at the turn of the year, his fortunes have changed.

The Slovenia international netted a brace against Burnley in Darren Fletcher’s final game as interim manager and now has seven goals in 13 Premier League appearances under Michael Carrick.

His goals have helped spearhead United’s impressive upturn in form, and they will be playing Champions League football next season.

2. Viktor Gyokeres – £3.92m per goal

Having netted 54 goals in 52 appearances for Sporting CP in 2024-25, Gyokeres established himself as one of the most sought-after strikers in the world.

He moved to Arsenal in a deal worth an initial £55million and was touted as the missing link in their attack following three successive second-place finishes in the Premier League.

The Sweden international hasn’t been as prolific as he was in Portugal, but still has a respectable return of 14 Premier League goals this season.

While he has faced some criticism for some of his performances, that will not be remembered if his goals fire them to their first Premier League title since 2003-04.

Alongside his 14 Premier League goals, the striker also has seven in other competitions and that makes him the first player to score 20 or more goals in all competitions in his debut season at Arsenal since Alexis Sanchez in 2014-15.

1. Joao Pedro – £3.66m per goal

Pedro followed in the footsteps of Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo by swapping Brighton for Chelsea in a £55million deal last summer.

He made an immediate impact by scoring three goals in the FIFA Club World Cup and Chelsea are estimated to have earned £85million by winning the competition.

While Chelsea have since endured a turbulent season in the Premier League, the Brazil international has been one of the few bright spots for the club.

He’s scored 15 Premier League goals this season, making him the third top goalscorer in the top-flight after Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago.

The 24-year-old is also just the third player to score 15 non-penalty Premier League goals in his debut season at Stamford Bridge after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Diego Costa.

It’s the sort of form that might attract attention from Champions League clubs.

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