The 10 most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

With club football paused, it’s time for Premier League sides to sort contracts and transfers and some valuable players are heading into their final season.

The World Cup has put a pin in contract negotiations, but once the summer tournament is over, clubs will be keen to sort deals and tie down their most valuable assets..

Here are the 10 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt that are out of contract in 2027 ranked on how likely we reckon they are to leave this window.

10. Bruno Fernandes

Considering the season he had last year, Manchester United selling Fernandes this summer seems incredibly unlikely.

His deal reportedly includes a £57m release clause but at 32, it seems unlikely anyone would go that high. Plus his repeated desire to stay at Old Trafford would warn off suitors.

The most likely course of action is that United agree a new deal with their captain.

9. Chris Richards

The World Cup has put a pin in contract discussions between Palace and Richards but the reports are positive surrounding an extension.

According to the BBC, Richards is ‘happy’ at Selhurst Park but wants a deal that reflects ‘his increased importance to Palace after a historic campaign.’

Palace are also well aware of what it is like to lose a key player during the last year of their contract after the departure of Marc Guehi and so will want to get a deal done as soon as Richards returns from international duty.

8. Calvin Bassey

Bassey’s contract does include a club option of a further 12 months but he has been the subject of reported interest from Fenerbahce this summer.

He made 30 Premier League appearances last summer and was one of Fulham’s better defenders so the West London club would be wise to keep him.

7. Lisandro Martinez

Martinez did miss a chunk of the season with a calf injury last season but selling arguably your best centre-back in the summer would not be a wise move for United and Michael Carrick.

The question will be whether the club feel he is worth extending beyond that. At 28, he is not over the hill by any means but has missed games with injury in every season since he moved to Old Trafford.

The club have some young prospects in Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven coming through so perhaps feel they could do without him this time next year.

6. Curtis Jones

If Arne Slot stayed at Liverpool, Jones’ departure seemed certain – but a new manager has changed things.

The Liverpudlian was the subject of a £21.7m offer from Inter which was rejected by the Anfield side and the club would only sell for closer to £35m according to reports.

A new contract is also reportedly unlikely meaning Jones will either try to force through a move this summer or try to convince Liverpool he is worth keeping around next season.

Having lost Trent Alexander-Arnold and now Mohamed Salah on a free, Liverpool would presumably like to get some money back for their investment in the academy product.

5. Rodri

You don’t have to be a mind reader to realise that Rodri would like a move to Spain and Real Madrid.

He has been consistently linked with the Spanish giants and never denied the desire to join them and contract negotiations between him and City hit a bump earlier this summer.

No agreement was reached with City keen to tie him down long-term but talks have been put on hold until Spain’s World Cup is over.

But this is Real Madrid we are talking about and they are masters of convincing players to run down their contract so they can sign them for a free. At this stage, that seems the most likely outcome for the Ballon d’Or winner.

4. Richarlison

The possible departure of Richarlison from Spurs depends heavily on whether they bring in a replacement for the London club are pretty light up front.

They have Dominic Solanke but his injury history means Roberto De Zerbi will not want to rely solely on him next year. Behind him they had Randal Kolo Muani last season but his loan from PSG has not been made permanent.

Then you have Mathys Tel, who can play alongside youngsters James Wilson, Dane Scarlett and Will Lankshear.

Keeping Richarlison would make sense then but they will not want to lose him on a free next summer.

3. Yasin Ayari

The 22-year-old midfielder is reportedly on the radar of Newcastle United with one year left to go on his Brighton deal.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle see him as a potential Sandro Tonali replacement and Brighton have not yet decided whether to offer him a new deal or not.

The World Cup could act as the perfect shop window for him if Sweden progress into the knockouts.

2. Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal’s issue at left wing was very evident even during their Premier League-winning season and so strengthening there should be a priority.

Martinelli was still the club’s fourth-highest appearance maker last season but has not lived up to his early potential.

His explosiveness has gone missing and he scored just 11 goals in 53 games last season.

Arsenal will be looking for an upgrade which means Martinelli should be out the door.

1. Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mateta was already one foot and four toes out of the door in January, but a failed medical denied him a move to Milan.

He was reintegrated back into the Crystal Palace side and some sources suggest the club is now trying to secure him to a new deal.

But for the player, he has long made it clear he sees himself elsewhere and with one year on his deal, he should be available for an affordable price.

A good World Cup showing and he may get that move he’s after.

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