Liverpool have the lowest net spend of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ since their club-record sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona back in January 2018 – even accounting for the £200million+ they’ve spent this summer window.

Talking up the ‘Coutinho money’ has been a long-running theme when it comes to Liverpool in recent years. But seven years on from that game-changing sale, how do the overall numbers stack up? We’ve taken a closer look.

“I don’t think about money. Nobody told me that I have to think about money because we are always reasonable, we always try to do the right thing,” former Liverpool told reporters shortly after the sale went through back in January 2018.

“Obviously we don’t hesitate to spend the money, we did a few times, but it is not about the moment, it is about making the right decision.

“If anything obviously right would be there in the window then nobody would not do it and we say, OK, let’s go for it.

“But it is not about doing something to cool the situation down or show the people we don’t sleep.

“It is only about right or wrong and at this moment in this situation it is right.”

The Brazilian playmaker struggled to live up to his price tag in Barcelona, but Liverpool reinvested the money effectively by bringing in Virgil van Dijk for a club-record fee that same transfer window before bringing in Fabinho and Alisson later that year.

Those additions proved pivotal as Liverpool went on to win the Champions League and Premier League in the following years. Van Dijk and Alisson remain influential players to this day as Klopp’s successor Arne Slot delivered another Premier League title in his first season at the helm.

Still, seven years on from that sale it’s safe to say that Liverpool have spent the ‘Coutinho money’ by this point – to the extent whereby it’s almost become a meme in and of itself on social media.

But Liverpool’s net spend is considerably less than both Chelsea and Manchester United, who have considerably less silverware to show for their lavish spending in recent years.

Even after smashing their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayern Leverkusen, the Reds have spent less than half of what Chelsea have in absolute terms since January 2018.

Chelsea have brought in considerably more in sales than Liverpool, recouping over €1billion in offloading players, but their net spend is still almost €500million more than Liverpool’s in that time period. Manchester United’s is over €400million more.

Liverpool could conceivably break their transfer record once again to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and still their net spend over the last seven and a half seasons would be less than Arsenal’s and Tottenham’s.

We’ve included all 20 clubs in the Premier League for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign for reference, although only 11 of them have been ever-presents in the top flight since the 2017-18 campaign.

Sunderland are the only club in this top 20 to have turned a profit in their transfer dealings since 2018, and they’ve been out of the Premier League that entire time. Next season they’ll return after eight years in the Football League wilderness.

Here’s a full breakdown of every club in the Premier League’s net spend since the January 2018 transfer window. Figures cited are taken from Transfermarkt.

1. Chelsea

Expenditure: €2.163bn

Income: €1.134bn

Net Spend: -€1.03bn

2. Manchester United

Expenditure: €1.354bn

Income: €385m

Net Spend: -€969m

3. Tottenham

Expenditure: €1.098bn

Income: €346m

Net Spend: -€752m

4. Arsenal

Expenditure: €1.12bn

Income: €386m

Net Spend: -€734m

5. Manchester City

Expenditure: €1.419bn

Income: €753m

Net Spend: -€666m

6. Liverpool

Expenditure: €1.028bn

Income: €491m

Net Spend: -€537m

7. West Ham

Expenditure: €886m

Income: €392m

Net Spend: -€494m

8. Newcastle United

Expenditure: €706m

Income: €253m

Net Spend: -€453m

9. Aston Villa

Expenditure: €855m

Income: €493m

Net Spend: -€362m

10. Brighton & Hove Albion

Expenditure: €799m

Income: €498m

Net Spend: -€301m

11. Fulham

Expenditure: €457m

Income: €188m

Net Spend: -€269m

12. Nottingham Forest

Expenditure: €487m

Income: €228m

Net Spend: -€259m

13. Crystal Palace

Expenditure: €539m

Income: €361m

Net Spend: -€178m

14. Wolves

Expenditure: €783m

Income: €618m

Net Spend: -€165m

15. Bournemouth

Expenditure: €520m

Income: €361m

Net Spend: -€159m

16. Burnley

Expenditure: €372m

Income: €253

Net Spend: -€119m

17. Brentford

Expenditure: €342

Income: €232

Net Spend: -€110m

18. Everton

Expenditure: €568m

Income: €460m

Net Spend: -€108m

19. Leeds United

Expenditure: €460m

Income: €354m

Net Spend: -€106m

20. Sunderland

Expenditure: €58

Income: €99

Net Spend: +€41m

