Ranking every Premier League club by their net spend in summer 2025
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have the biggest net spend of all Premier League clubs in the 2025 summer transfer window so far.
Champions Liverpool have made the most eye-catching moves so far, spending north of £100million on Florian Wirtz and signing his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong.
City and Chelsea both spent big before the start of their Club World Cup campaigns and will likely spend the remainder of the summer selling their cast-offs at inflated prices.
Elsewhere, Manchester United have signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are yet to sell any of their deadwood for a fee this summer.
The sale of Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri (the latter to Manchester City) means that Wolves have the lowest net spend of any club in the top division so far, with Bournemouth not far behind.
Six clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle, are yet to spend any money on incoming signings, meaning this table could alter drastically between now and the end of August.
Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked all 20 current Premier League clubs by their net spend during the 2025 summer transfer window so far.
1. Liverpool
Expenditure: €166.78million
Income: €24.8million
Net Spend: -€141.98million
2. Manchester City
Expenditure: €130.7million
Income: €25million
Net Spend: -€105.7million
3. Chelsea
Expenditure: €115.77million
Income: €16.4million
Net Spend: -€99.37million
4. Manchester United
Expenditure: €74.2million
Income: €0
Net Spend: -€74.2million
5. Brighton
Expenditure: €60million
Income: €0
Net Spend: –€60million
6. Tottenham
Expenditure: €71million
Income: €13.5million
Net Spend: –€57.5million
7. Burnley
Expenditure: €41.8million
Income: €0
Net Spend: -€41.8million
8. West Ham
Expenditure: €40million
Income: €0
Net Spend: -€40million
9. Brentford
Expenditure: €35.9million
Income: €10million
Net Spend: -€25.9million
10. Everton
Expenditure: €15million
Income: €4million
Net Spend: -€11million
11. Aston Villa
Expenditure: €7million
Income: €0
Net Spend: -€7million
12. Crystal Palace
Expenditure: €0
Income: €0
Net Spend: €0
13. Fulham
Expenditure: €0
Income: €0
Net Spend: €0
14. Nottingham Forest
Expenditure: €0
Income: €0
Net Spend: €0
15. Leeds
Expenditure: €0
Income: €6million
Net Spend: €6million
16. Arsenal
Expenditure: €0
Income: €8million
Net Spend: €8million
17. Newcastle
Expenditure: €0
Income: €17.2million
Net Spend: €17.2million
18. Sunderland
Expenditure: €23million
Income: €42.5million
Net Spend: €19.5million
19. Bournemouth
Expenditure: €13.5million
Income: €72million
Net Spend: €58.5million
20. Wolves
Expenditure: €23million
Income: €111million
Net Spend: €88million
