Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have the biggest net spend of all Premier League clubs in the 2025 summer transfer window so far.

Champions Liverpool have made the most eye-catching moves so far, spending north of £100million on Florian Wirtz and signing his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong.

City and Chelsea both spent big before the start of their Club World Cup campaigns and will likely spend the remainder of the summer selling their cast-offs at inflated prices.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are yet to sell any of their deadwood for a fee this summer.

The sale of Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri (the latter to Manchester City) means that Wolves have the lowest net spend of any club in the top division so far, with Bournemouth not far behind.

Six clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle, are yet to spend any money on incoming signings, meaning this table could alter drastically between now and the end of August.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked all 20 current Premier League clubs by their net spend during the 2025 summer transfer window so far.

1. Liverpool

Expenditure: €166.78million

Income: €24.8million

Net Spend: -€141.98million

2. Manchester City

Expenditure: €130.7million

Income: €25million

Net Spend: -€105.7million

3. Chelsea

Expenditure: €115.77million

Income: €16.4million

Net Spend: -€99.37million

4. Manchester United

Expenditure: €74.2million

Income: €0

Net Spend: -€74.2million

5. Brighton

Expenditure: €60million

Income: €0

Net Spend: –€60million

6. Tottenham

Expenditure: €71million

Income: €13.5million

Net Spend: –€57.5million

7. Burnley

Expenditure: €41.8million

Income: €0

Net Spend: -€41.8million

8. West Ham

Expenditure: €40million

Income: €0

Net Spend: -€40million

QUIZ: Can you name West Ham’s 20 most expensive transfers in history?

9. Brentford

Expenditure: €35.9million

Income: €10million

Net Spend: -€25.9million

10. Everton

Expenditure: €15million

Income: €4million

Net Spend: -€11million

11. Aston Villa

Expenditure: €7million

Income: €0

Net Spend: -€7million

12. Crystal Palace

Expenditure: €0

Income: €0

Net Spend: €0

13. Fulham

Expenditure: €0

Income: €0

Net Spend: €0

14. Nottingham Forest

Expenditure: €0

Income: €0

Net Spend: €0

15. Leeds

Expenditure: €0

Income: €6million

Net Spend: €6million

16. Arsenal

Expenditure: €0

Income: €8million

Net Spend: €8million

QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s 25 most expensive sales in history?

17. Newcastle

Expenditure: €0

Income: €17.2million

Net Spend: €17.2million

18. Sunderland

Expenditure: €23million

Income: €42.5million

Net Spend: €19.5million

19. Bournemouth

Expenditure: €13.5million

Income: €72million

Net Spend: €58.5million

20. Wolves

Expenditure: €23million

Income: €111million

Net Spend: €88million

READ NEXT: Premier League transfers: Every confirmed signing, sale & released player in 2025-26



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the record signing from every Premier League season?

