All 84 Premier League players who are free to negotiate with foreign clubs today

Premier League players entering the final six months of their contract are allowed to speak to foreign clubs once the January window opens – and plenty of household names find themselves in that position at the start of 2025.

Some of the names on the list are very unlikely to move abroad due to their age (Ashley Young, Jamie Vardy) or long-term injury (Michail Antonio), but some legendary figures have entered the market.

We’ve gone through the squads of every Premier League club and identified all 84 players who are free to speak to non-English clubs.

Arsenal

Thomas Partey

Jorginho

Kieran Tierney

Aston Villa

Kortney Hause

Robin Olsen

Bournemouth

N/A

Brighton

Tariq Lamptey

Jakub Moder

Joel Veltman

James Milner

Imari Samuels

Brentford

Christian Norgaard

Josh Dasilva

Ben Mee

Chelsea

Lucas Bergstrom

Crystal Palace

Tyrick Mitchell

Will Hughes

Jeffrey Schlupp

Nathaniel Clyne

Joel Ward

Remi Matthews

Luke Plange

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Michael Keane

Idrissa Gueye

Joao Virginia

Ashley Young

Seamus Coleman

Asmir Begovic

Fulham

Kenny Tete

Adama Traore

Raul Jimenez

Carlos Vinicius

Tom Cairney

Ipswich

Axel Tuanzebe

Cameron Burgess

Luke Woolfenden

Massimo Luongo

Leicester

Daniel Iversen

Danny Ward

Jamie Vardy

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

Vitezslav Jaros

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne

Ilkay Gundogan

Scott Carson

Manchester United

Amad Diallo

Harry Maguire

Victor Lindelof

Christian Eriksen

Jonny Evans

Tom Heaton

Newcastle

Callum Wilson

Fabian Schar

Jamaal Lascelles

Jamal Lewis

Emil Krafth

Martin Dubravka

Mark Gillespie

John Ruddy

Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina

Chris Wood

Harry Toffolo

Willy Boly

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters

Jack Stephens

Adam Lallana

Joe Lumley

Tottenham

Son Heung-min

Sergio Reguilon

Ben Davies

Fraser Forster

Alfie Whiteman

West Ham

Danny Ings

Vladimir Coufal

Michail Antonio

Lukasz Fabianski

Aaron Cresswell

Wolves

Nelson Semedo

Mario Lemina

Pablo Sarabia

Craig Dawson