Some huge names could be on the move next summer.

All 84 Premier League players who are free to negotiate with foreign clubs today

Michael Lee

Premier League players entering the final six months of their contract are allowed to speak to foreign clubs once the January window opens – and plenty of household names find themselves in that position at the start of 2025.

Some of the names on the list are very unlikely to move abroad due to their age (Ashley Young, Jamie Vardy) or long-term injury (Michail Antonio), but some legendary figures have entered the market.

We’ve gone through the squads of every Premier League club and identified all 84 players who are free to speak to non-English clubs.

Arsenal

Thomas Partey
Jorginho
Kieran Tierney

Aston Villa

Kortney Hause
Robin Olsen

Bournemouth

N/A

Brighton

Tariq Lamptey
Jakub Moder
Joel Veltman
James Milner
Imari Samuels

Brentford

Christian Norgaard
Josh Dasilva
Ben Mee

Chelsea

Lucas Bergstrom

Crystal Palace

Tyrick Mitchell
Will Hughes
Jeffrey Schlupp
Nathaniel Clyne
Joel Ward
Remi Matthews
Luke Plange

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Michael Keane
Idrissa Gueye
Joao Virginia
Ashley Young
Seamus Coleman
Asmir Begovic

Fulham

Kenny Tete
Adama Traore
Raul Jimenez
Carlos Vinicius
Tom Cairney

Ipswich

Axel Tuanzebe
Cameron Burgess
Luke Woolfenden
Massimo Luongo

Leicester

Daniel Iversen
Danny Ward
Jamie Vardy

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Mohamed Salah
Virgil van Dijk
Vitezslav Jaros

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne
Ilkay Gundogan
Scott Carson

Manchester United

Amad Diallo
Harry Maguire
Victor Lindelof
Christian Eriksen
Jonny Evans
Tom Heaton

Newcastle

Callum Wilson
Fabian Schar
Jamaal Lascelles
Jamal Lewis
Emil Krafth
Martin Dubravka
Mark Gillespie
John Ruddy

Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina
Chris Wood
Harry Toffolo
Willy Boly

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters
Jack Stephens
Adam Lallana
Joe Lumley

Tottenham

Son Heung-min
Sergio Reguilon
Ben Davies
Fraser Forster
Alfie Whiteman

West Ham

Danny Ings
Vladimir Coufal
Michail Antonio
Lukasz Fabianski
Aaron Cresswell

Wolves

Nelson Semedo
Mario Lemina
Pablo Sarabia
Craig Dawson

