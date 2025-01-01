All 84 Premier League players who are free to negotiate with foreign clubs today
Premier League players entering the final six months of their contract are allowed to speak to foreign clubs once the January window opens – and plenty of household names find themselves in that position at the start of 2025.
Some of the names on the list are very unlikely to move abroad due to their age (Ashley Young, Jamie Vardy) or long-term injury (Michail Antonio), but some legendary figures have entered the market.
We’ve gone through the squads of every Premier League club and identified all 84 players who are free to speak to non-English clubs.
Arsenal
Thomas Partey
Jorginho
Kieran Tierney
Aston Villa
Kortney Hause
Robin Olsen
Bournemouth
N/A
Brighton
Tariq Lamptey
Jakub Moder
Joel Veltman
James Milner
Imari Samuels
Brentford
Christian Norgaard
Josh Dasilva
Ben Mee
Chelsea
Lucas Bergstrom
Crystal Palace
Tyrick Mitchell
Will Hughes
Jeffrey Schlupp
Nathaniel Clyne
Joel Ward
Remi Matthews
Luke Plange
Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Michael Keane
Idrissa Gueye
Joao Virginia
Ashley Young
Seamus Coleman
Asmir Begovic
Fulham
Kenny Tete
Adama Traore
Raul Jimenez
Carlos Vinicius
Tom Cairney
Ipswich
Axel Tuanzebe
Cameron Burgess
Luke Woolfenden
Massimo Luongo
Leicester
Daniel Iversen
Danny Ward
Jamie Vardy
Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Mohamed Salah
Virgil van Dijk
Vitezslav Jaros
Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne
Ilkay Gundogan
Scott Carson
Manchester United
Amad Diallo
Harry Maguire
Victor Lindelof
Christian Eriksen
Jonny Evans
Tom Heaton
Newcastle
Callum Wilson
Fabian Schar
Jamaal Lascelles
Jamal Lewis
Emil Krafth
Martin Dubravka
Mark Gillespie
John Ruddy
Nottingham Forest
Ola Aina
Chris Wood
Harry Toffolo
Willy Boly
Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters
Jack Stephens
Adam Lallana
Joe Lumley
Tottenham
Son Heung-min
Sergio Reguilon
Ben Davies
Fraser Forster
Alfie Whiteman
West Ham
Danny Ings
Vladimir Coufal
Michail Antonio
Lukasz Fabianski
Aaron Cresswell
Wolves
Nelson Semedo
Mario Lemina
Pablo Sarabia
Craig Dawson