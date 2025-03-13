The 14 Premier League players Gary Neville rated above Salah in 2018

Back in 2018, Gary Neville took issue with Piers Morgan after he described Mohamed Salah as the best player in the Premier League since Thierry Henry.

Neville laughed off the notion of Salah being that highly rated and went on to name 14 players that he thought were better.

Here are the 14 players that Neville named and how their stats currently stack up against Salah’s.

Cristiano Ronaldo

There can be little debate that Ronaldo was a better player than Salah at his peak, but if we’re only talking about their Premier League legacy, there’s a conversation to be had.

The Egyptian King has played in England for longer and also scores at a far superior rate than CR7 managed in England.

Earlier this year, Neville doubled down on his thoughts regarding Ronaldo as he selected his former teammate over Salah in his Premier League all-time XI.

“Ronaldo played in the Premier League for five or six years and that’s a long enough sample of evidence,” Neville said.

“Salah should be in the conversation but Shearer is the greatest goalscorer, Henry would be the left, and Ronaldo on the right.”

Kevin De Bruyne

Since 2017, there can be little doubt that De Bruyne and Salah have been the two best players in the Premier League.

They’ve both won two PFA Player of the Year awards during that time, although Salah will surely add a third to his collection at the end of this season.

While some may prefer Salah, Neville still believes that De Bruyne was the better player during his peak.

“I know we’ve talked about Mo Salah, but no one would argue that Kevin De Bruyne has been the greatest Premier League player in the last years,” Neville said earlier this year.

Luis Suarez

Back in 2013-14, Suarez had arguably the greatest individual season in Premier League history.

The Uruguayan carried Brendan Rodgers’ side to the cusp of the Premier League title, scoring 31 goals and providing 13 assists in just 33 appearances.

However, in 2024-25, Salah has been performing at an even higher level. At his peak in England, Suarez averaged a goal contribution every 67.4 minutes, whereas Salah has averaged a goal or assist every 58.5 minutes this season.

Sergio Aguero

Salah recently tied level on 184 Premier League goals with Aguero.

It did take Salah slightly longer to reach that tally, but considering he’s not an out-and-out striker, it’s still hugely impressive.

Come the end of the season, Salah will have likely surpassed Andy Cole’s tally of 187 goals too.

Robin van Persie

The Dutch forward was a force to be reckoned with during his prime, but even he recently admitted that Salah is a better finisher than he was.

“Because of the different types of goals [he scores], it’s Mo Salah,” Van Persie said when asked who is the better finisher between him and Salah.

It’s also worth noting that Van Persie only scored more than 20 Premier League goals on two occasions, whereas Salah has surpassed that tally in five separate seasons.

Didier Drogba

“If he continues, he’s going to destroy all my records – I want to cry,” Drogba jokingly said back in 2021 when discussing Salah.

There can be little doubt that Drogba ranks among the greatest Premier League forwards of all time, but from a scoring perspective, Salah has overtaken him.

During his time in the Premier League, Drogba scored a goal every 168.7 minutes, whereas Salah averages a strike every 129.6 minutes.

David De Gea

When Salah came face-to-face with De Gea, the Liverpool forward came out on top more often than not.

In total, he scored nine league goals in 10 appearances against the former United goalkeeper. Coincidentally, that’s the most any player has ever scored against him.

Diego Costa

We absolutely love Costa, but you’d be hard-pressed to find any football fan who ranks him at his peak above Salah.

The Spaniard enjoyed three prolific years in the Premier League with Chelsea, scoring 52 league goals in 89 appearances.

A very respectable record, but not quite on the level of Salah’s.

Carlos Tevez

Likewise, while Tevez was absolutely clinical during his prime, Salah has undoubtedly overtaken his Premier League legacy.

In the English top flight, the Argentine forward averaged 0.42 goals per game, whereas Salah has averaged 0.63 goals per game.

Eden Hazard

The Salah v Hazard debate is still being argued on social media to this day.

While the Belgian never quite scored at the same rate as Salah, his close control, playmaking and dribbling skills make him one of the best Premier League players of all time.

Last year, SPORTbible posed the question to Hazard himself, asking who the better player is, to which he replied: “Mo Salah, by far.”

Harry Kane

If Salah decides to renew his contract with Liverpool, he’ll more than likely surpass Kane’s Premier League tally of 213 goals.

As of writing, Salah is only 29 goals behind the England skipper in the all-time rankings and he doesn’t look like he’s slowing down soon.

David Silva

There’s not really much of a comparison that can be made between Silva and Salah, given both players are completely different.

Had they played together, we dread to think just how many goals they would’ve combined for.

Yaya Toure

Earlier this year, Toure himself described Salah as the best player in the world.

“For me, yes,” Toure told beIN SPORTS when asked if Salah is currently the world number one.

“This guy for so many years has been so consistent for Liverpool and still people find a way to talk about him differently.

“Sometimes I am amazed by those people who talk about football, I don’t understand honestly.

“If you ask the pure football people, I describe myself as a football person, I know what this guy is doing for the game. He deserves the respect.”

Vincent Kompany

Surprisingly, Kompany was the only defender that Neville named in his list of players better than Salah.

While the Belgian centre-half certainly ranks as one of the best defenders of his generation, most people would probably agree that Salah has now surpassed his Premier League legacy.