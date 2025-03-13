The 6 Premier League players with the most match-winners in 2024-25

Players from Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United are among those who have made a habit of netting victory-earning goals in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

A desire to win the Premier League Golden Boot and be their side’s hero is surely in the back of every forward’s mind when a new campaign begins.

We’ve taken a look at the top seven match-winners in the Premier League in 2024-25.

6. Kaoru Mitoma (5 match-winning goals)

Mitoma struggled with injuries last season, but he looks back to his best for a Brighton side coming together nicely under Fabian Hurzeler.

The Japan international has scored five match-winning goals for the Seagulls this year against the likes of Bournemouth, Chelsea and Manchester United.

5. Jean-Philippe Mateta (6 match-winning goals)

Mateta had issued the perfect response to the doubters that suggested his 16 Premier League goals and Olympic exploits last season were a flash in the pan.

Crucial strikes against Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester United have lifted Palace back up to their usual mid-table position after a slow start to the campaign.

His horror injury against Millwall looks to have ruled Mateta out for a chunk of Palace’s run-in, but expect him to be back amongst the goals on his return.

=3. Chris Wood (7 match-winning goals)

According to the experts, Nottingham Forest’s top four charge was a flash in the pan and they’d have slid down to mid-table by now.

But Forest remain third in the middle of March and Wood’s barnstorming form, including seven match-winning strikes, is a large reason for their success.

=3. Erling Haaland (7 match-winning goals)

Haaland claimed his first European Golden Shoe in his debut season at Manchester City, in which he fired them to a treble, scoring 52 goals in all competitions and a Premier League record 36.

He still scored 27 goals to retain the Premier League Golden Boot and end up third in the Europe-wide rankings in 2023-24, despite a slight drop-off.

The Norweigan scored seven goals in the first three matches of this campaign, but his form has faltered alongside the rest of his City team-mates.

Although he’s been back in the goals of late, and has scored seven match-winning efforts in 2024-25, it’s been an underwhelming year for both club and player.

2. Alexander Isak (8 match-winning goals)

There’s an argument that Isak has been the best No.9 in the Premier League this season.

The Sweden international was on fire during the stacked Christmas schedule, notching a hat-trick against Ipswich followed by goals in further statement victories over Aston Villa and Manchester United.

And Newcastle’s main man has scored a total of eight match-winning goals in 2024-25, eclipsing his Scandinavian counterpart at Manchester City and raising his price tag north of £100million.

1. Mohamed Salah (9 match-winning goals)

Player of the season, Ballon d’Or contender, Golden Boot front-runner and scorer of nine match-winning goals as Liverpool march towards the title.

Salah has been in ridiculous form all season, breaking records on a weekly basis. Of course he’s number one here.