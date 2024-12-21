The 37 Premier League players who are one booking away from having Christmas off
There are 37 Premier League players who need just one booking to ensure they will get the Boxing Day fixtures off, including stars from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.
According to FA rules, players who receive five, 10, 15 and 20 bookings will be handed bans. There are various cut-off points to avoid a ban, with the first for five bookings coming after the last round of matches in 2024.
If a player currently on four yellow cards pick up a booking in their side’s match this weekend, this means they will be banned for the fixtures on Boxing Day or 27 December.
All 20 Premier League clubs are in action on either Saturday or Sunday. They will all also be in action on either Boxing Day or, in the case of four teams, 27 December.
League leaders Liverpool are joint-top when it comes to clubs with the highest number of players at risk of suspensions. The other teams with at least three players on four bookings are Bournemouth, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and West Ham.
Five teams have two players who will run the risk of picking up a suspension this weekend; Brighton, Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle United and Wolves. Brentford and Fulham meanwhile do not have any players on four yellows.
We’ve trawled through each club’s disciplinary record and identified those players who are one yellow card away from a conveniently timed suspension.
Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus
Aston Villa
Morgan Rogers
Bournemouth
Lewis Cook
Justin Kluivert
Marcos Senesi
Brentford
N/A
Brighton
Lewis Dunk
Jan Paul van Hecke
Chelsea
Nicolas Jackson
Robert Sanchez
Crystal Palace
Jefferson Lerma
Everton
Michael Keane
Ashley Young
Fulham
N/A
Ipswich
Sam Morsy
Leicester
Jordan Ayew
Wilfred Ndidi
Oliver Skipp
Jamie Vardy
Liverpool
Ryan Gravenberch
Ibrahima Konate
Darwin Nunez
Manchester City
Bernardo Silva
Manchester United
Harry Maguire
Newcastle
Fabian Schar
Sandro Tonali
Nottingham Forest
Nicolas Dominguez
Neco Williams
Ryan Yates
Southampton
Adam Armstrong
Mateus Fernandes
Adam Lallana
Tottenham
Micky van de Ven
West Ham
Edson Alvarez
Lucas Paqueta
Guido Rodriguez
Tomas Soucek
Wolves
Toti Gomes
Mario Lemina