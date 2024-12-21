The 37 Premier League players who are one booking away from having Christmas off

There are 37 Premier League players who need just one booking to ensure they will get the Boxing Day fixtures off, including stars from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to FA rules, players who receive five, 10, 15 and 20 bookings will be handed bans. There are various cut-off points to avoid a ban, with the first for five bookings coming after the last round of matches in 2024.

If a player currently on four yellow cards pick up a booking in their side’s match this weekend, this means they will be banned for the fixtures on Boxing Day or 27 December.

All 20 Premier League clubs are in action on either Saturday or Sunday. They will all also be in action on either Boxing Day or, in the case of four teams, 27 December.

League leaders Liverpool are joint-top when it comes to clubs with the highest number of players at risk of suspensions. The other teams with at least three players on four bookings are Bournemouth, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and West Ham.

Five teams have two players who will run the risk of picking up a suspension this weekend; Brighton, Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle United and Wolves. Brentford and Fulham meanwhile do not have any players on four yellows.

We’ve trawled through each club’s disciplinary record and identified those players who are one yellow card away from a conveniently timed suspension.

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers

Bournemouth

Lewis Cook

Justin Kluivert

Marcos Senesi

Brentford

N/A

Brighton

Lewis Dunk

Jan Paul van Hecke

Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson

Robert Sanchez

Crystal Palace

Jefferson Lerma

Everton

Michael Keane

Ashley Young

Fulham

N/A

Ipswich

Sam Morsy

READ NEXT: Six players who got suspiciously suspended for Christmas

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team to have topped the PL table at Christmas?

Leicester

Jordan Ayew

Wilfred Ndidi

Oliver Skipp

Jamie Vardy

Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch

Ibrahima Konate

Darwin Nunez

QUIZ: Can you name every Liverpool player to be sent off in the Premier League?

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva

Manchester United

Harry Maguire

Newcastle

Fabian Schar

Sandro Tonali

Nottingham Forest

Nicolas Dominguez

Neco Williams

Ryan Yates

Southampton

Adam Armstrong

Mateus Fernandes

Adam Lallana

Tottenham

Micky van de Ven

West Ham

Edson Alvarez

Lucas Paqueta

Guido Rodriguez

Tomas Soucek

Wolves

Toti Gomes

Mario Lemina