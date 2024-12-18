The 7 Premier League players who have outscored Marcus Rashford since his Man Utd debut

Since Marcus Rashford made his Premier League debut in February 2016, only seven players have managed to outscore him in England’s top division.

In total, the Manchester United forward has scored 87 league goals in 287 appearances for the Red Devils – averaging 0.3 goals per game during that time.

With his spell at Old Trafford seemingly coming towards an end, we’ve found the seven Premier League players who have outscored Rashford since he made his league debut.

7. Sergio Aguero – 92 goals

Having scored 92 goals in 136 appearances from the end of February 2016 onwards, only one player on this list boasts a better goal-to-game ratio than Aguero.

Even during his later years when he was regularly picking up various knocks and injuries, he was still one of the most prolific forwards in England.

Despite playing for United’s rivals, even Rashford is a huge fan of the Argentine forward.

“I think, probably the most all-round centre-forward, is Sergio Aguero,” Rashford told GQ Hype in 2019.

“Even on an off day, he can score you three or four goals. That, for me, is one trait of a centre-forward that I would take all day long.”

6. Sadio Mane – 98 goals

Back in 2021, Rashford named Mane as the best African player that he’d faced in the Premier League – above the likes of Mo Salah and Yaya Toure.

“I think there’s some great African talent in [the] league at [the] moment,” Rashford said during a social media QnA. “Mane particularly.”

After Rashford had made his Premier League debut, Mane scored 98 goals in 207 appearances.

READ NEXT: The top 12 chance creators in the Premier League since records began: Salah, De Bruyne…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the Man Utd XI from Marcus Rashford’s debut in 2016?

5. Raheem Sterling – 100 goals

While he’s yet to score this season, Sterling in his prime was a force to be reckoned with.

He enjoyed his most prolific spell in the Premier League from 2017 to 2020 which coincided with Manchester City’s domestic dominance.

In total, the former City star has scored 100 league goals in his last 266 appearances, averaging 0.38 goals per game during that time.

4. Jamie Vardy – 118 goals

While most players tend to slow down once they hit 30, Vardy has gone in the opposite direction as he’s become even more prolific in his later years.

Impressively, the Leicester City forward has scored more goals in his thirties than any other player in Premier League history.

READ: The 10 Premier League players with the most goals after turning 30: Vardy, Lampard…

3. Son Heung-min – 123 goals

The South Korean forward made his Premier League debut just a few months before Rashford, having joined Tottenham in the summer of 2015.

After his debut season, Son has scored 10 or more goals for the last eight consecutive seasons and he’s on track to do the same again this year.

In total, the 32-year-old has averaged 0.41 goals per game which is a slightly better record than Rashford who has averaged 0.3 goals per game.

2. Mohamed Salah – 168 goals

Like Rashford, there’s also plenty of speculation currently surrounding Salah as his expiring contract continues to be a big talking point at Anfield.

After returning to the Premier League in 2017-18, the Egyptian forward has scored 168 goals in just 265 games, averaging 0.63 goals per game in that time.

Funnily enough, he boasts his best scoring record against the Red Devils, having scored 12 Premier League goals in 14 matches against United.

1. Harry Kane – 173 goals

Despite no longer playing in England, the Bayern Munich star still tops this list with 173 Premier League goals in 246 appearances since February 2016.

Along with scoring the most goals since Rashford made his Premier League debut, Kane also has the best goal-to-game ratio on this list with an average of 0.7 goals per game.

Both Kane and Rashford have enjoyed some great moments alongside one another at international level and the pair have always been very complimentary about each other.

“I’ve thought for a while now that he has been one of the best number nines in the world. Nothing that he does now changes my mind,” Rashford told Sky Sports in 2021 when discussing Kane.