Every Premier League club’s pre-season fixtures ahead of 2024-25
The Euros are still ongoing, but the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been busy finalising lucrative pre-season fixtures to prepare themselves for next season.
While some clubs will be staying local, 12 of next season’s Premier League sides will be playing games abroad, with the majority heading to the United States while the remainder playing matches in Asia.
We’ve scoured the internet to bring you all the confirmed pre-season fixtures for each Premier League club before the start of 2024-25.
Arsenal
27 July – Man Utd (Los Angeles)
31 July – Liverpool (Philadelphia)
Aston Villa
17 July – Walsall (A)
20 July – Spartak Trnava (A)
27 July – Columbus Crew (A)
31 July – RB Leipzig (New Jersey)
3 August – Club America (Chicago)
7 August – Athletic Bilbao (Walsall)
10 August – Borussia Dortmund (A)
Bournemouth
20 July – Wrexham (California)
4 August – Rayo Vallecano (H)
10 August – Girona (H)
Brentford
20 July – AFC Wimbledon (A)
23 July – Boreham Wood (A)
25 July – Benfica (A)
3 August – Watford (A)
9 August – Wolfsburg (H)
Brighton
24 July – Kashima Antlers (Tokyo)
28 July – Tokyo Verdy (Tokyo)
3 August – QPR (A)
Chelsea
24 July – Wrexham (Santa Clara)
27 July – Celtic (Indiana)
31 July – Club America (Atlanta)
3 August – Man City (Columbus)
6 August – Real Madrid (Charlotte)
Crystal Palace
23 July – Braintree Town (A)
31 July – Wolves (Maryland)
3 August – West Ham (Florida) & Larne (A)
Everton
27 July – Salford (A)
30 July – Coventry (A)
3 August – Preston (A)
Fulham
10 August – Hoffenheim (A)
Ipswich Town
27 July – Fortuna Dusseldorf (H)
Leicester City
N/A
Liverpool
27 July – Real Betis (Pittsburgh)
31 July – Arsenal (Pittsburgh)
3 August – Man Utd (South Carolina)
Manchester City
23 July – Celtic (North Carolina)
27 July – AC Milan (New York)
30 July – Barcelona (Orlando)
3 August – Chelsea (Columbus)
Manchester United
15 July – Rosenborg (A)
20 July – Rangers (Edinburgh)
27 July – Arsenal (Los Angeles)
31 July – Real Betis (San Diego)
3 August – Liverpool (South Carolina)
Newcastle United
31 July – Urawa Red Diamonds (Saitama)
3 August – Yokohama F. Marinos (Tokyo)
Nottingham Forest
N/A
Southampton
N/A
Tottenham
17 July – Hearts (A)
20 July – QPR (A)
27 July – Vissel Kobe (Tokyo)
31 July – Team K League (Seoul)
3 August – Bayern Munich (Seoul)
10 August – Bayern Munich (H)
West Ham United
20 July – Dagenham & Redbridge (A)
27 July – Wolves (Florida)
3 August – Crystal Palace (Florida)
Wolves
27 July – West Ham (Florida)
31 July – Crystal Palace (Maryland)
3 August – RB Leipzig (Miami)
10 August – Rayo Vallecano (H)