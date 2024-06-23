Every Premier League club’s pre-season fixtures ahead of 2024-25

The Euros are still ongoing, but the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been busy finalising lucrative pre-season fixtures to prepare themselves for next season.

While some clubs will be staying local, 12 of next season’s Premier League sides will be playing games abroad, with the majority heading to the United States while the remainder playing matches in Asia.

We’ve scoured the internet to bring you all the confirmed pre-season fixtures for each Premier League club before the start of 2024-25.

Arsenal

27 July – Man Utd (Los Angeles)

31 July – Liverpool (Philadelphia)

Aston Villa

17 July – Walsall (A)

20 July – Spartak Trnava (A)

27 July – Columbus Crew (A)

31 July – RB Leipzig (New Jersey)

3 August – Club America (Chicago)

7 August – Athletic Bilbao (Walsall)

10 August – Borussia Dortmund (A)

Bournemouth

20 July – Wrexham (California)

4 August – Rayo Vallecano (H)

10 August – Girona (H)

Brentford

20 July – AFC Wimbledon (A)

23 July – Boreham Wood (A)

25 July – Benfica (A)

3 August – Watford (A)

9 August – Wolfsburg (H)

Brighton

24 July – Kashima Antlers (Tokyo)

28 July – Tokyo Verdy (Tokyo)

3 August – QPR (A)

Chelsea

24 July – Wrexham (Santa Clara)

27 July – Celtic (Indiana)

31 July – Club America (Atlanta)

3 August – Man City (Columbus)

6 August – Real Madrid (Charlotte)

Crystal Palace

23 July – Braintree Town (A)

31 July – Wolves (Maryland)

3 August – West Ham (Florida) & Larne (A)

Everton

27 July – Salford (A)

30 July – Coventry (A)

3 August – Preston (A)

Fulham

10 August – Hoffenheim (A)

Ipswich Town

27 July – Fortuna Dusseldorf (H)

Leicester City

N/A

Liverpool

27 July – Real Betis (Pittsburgh)

31 July – Arsenal (Pittsburgh)

3 August – Man Utd (South Carolina)

Manchester City

23 July – Celtic (North Carolina)

27 July – AC Milan (New York)

30 July – Barcelona (Orlando)

3 August – Chelsea (Columbus)

Manchester United

15 July – Rosenborg (A)

20 July – Rangers (Edinburgh)

27 July – Arsenal (Los Angeles)

31 July – Real Betis (San Diego)

3 August – Liverpool (South Carolina)

Newcastle United

31 July – Urawa Red Diamonds (Saitama)

3 August – Yokohama F. Marinos (Tokyo)

Nottingham Forest

N/A

Southampton

N/A

Tottenham

17 July – Hearts (A)

20 July – QPR (A)

27 July – Vissel Kobe (Tokyo)

31 July – Team K League (Seoul)

3 August – Bayern Munich (Seoul)

10 August – Bayern Munich (H)

West Ham United



20 July – Dagenham & Redbridge (A)

27 July – Wolves (Florida)

3 August – Crystal Palace (Florida)

Wolves



27 July – West Ham (Florida)

31 July – Crystal Palace (Maryland)

3 August – RB Leipzig (Miami)

10 August – Rayo Vallecano (H)