It’s shaping up to be an interesting end to the Premier League season at both ends of the table, with just four points between the top two and three points separating 17th from 18th.

Nottingham Forest are the first side currently safe, but have just got rid of manager Sean Dyche, so turmoil could follow, especially with five of the big six to play.

West Ham, in the final relegation spot, could well climb out, but they themselves have three big-six sides still to play.

Below them, Burnley on 18 points and Wolves on just 10 are surely already too far adrift of safety.

Just above the relegation places, there are four clubs, up to Crystal Palace in 13th, who are within five points of Forest.

Perhaps surprisingly, despite having finished 17th last season, Tottenham are down there on just 29 points.

They face rivals Arsenal and in the final four games of the season, they have two of the current top five as well as relegation-threatened Leeds in a potential six-pointer.

The Whites themselves are just one point above Tottenham, and their immediate run of fixtures is tough, with third-placed Aston Villa and then Manchester City back-to-back, before Manchester United a few weeks later.

But they face no teams in the top half of the table in the final month of the season.

Brighton have a tough final 12 games, yet to play five of the big six, including United on the final day of the season.

The final of the potentially threatened sides, Palace, finish the season against Arsenal, who could still be fighting for the title by then, though in the eight games prior to that, only one of their opponents is in the top six of the league (Liverpool).

West Ham

Bournemouth (H) – 9th

Liverpool (A) – 6th

Fulham (A) – 12th

Manchester City (H) – 2nd

Aston Villa (A) – 3rd

Wolves (H) – 20th

Crystal Palace (A) – 13th

Everton (H) – 8th

Brentford (A) – 7th

Arsenal (H) – 1st

Newcastle (A) – 10th

Leeds (H) – 15th

Nottingham Forest

Liverpool (H) – 6th

Brighton (A) – 14th

Manchester City (A) – 2nd

Fulham (H) – 12th

Tottenham (A) – 16th

Aston Villa (A) – 3rd

Burnley (H) – 19th

Sunderland (A) – 11th

Chelsea (A) – 5th

Newcastle (H) 10th

Manchester United (A) – 4th

Bournemouth (H) – 9th

Tottenham

Arsenal (H) – 1st

Fulham (A) – 12th

Crystal Palace (H) – 13th

Liverpool (A) – 6th

Nottingham Forest (H) – 17th

Sunderland (A) – 11th

Brighton (H) – 14th

Wolves (A) – 20th

Aston Villa (A) – 3rd

Leeds (H) – 15th

Chelsea (A) – 5th

Everton (H) – 8th

Leeds

Aston Villa (A) – 3rd

Manchester City (H) – 2nd

Sunderland (H) – 11th

Crystal Palace (A) – 13th

Brentford (H) – 7th

Manchester United (A) – 4th

Wolves (H) – 20th

Bournemouth (A) – 9th

Burnley (H) – 19th

Tottenham (A) – 16th

Brighton (H) – 14th

West Ham (A) – 18th

Brighton

Brentford (A) – 7th

Nottingham Forest (H) – 17th

Arsenal (H) – 1st

Sunderland (A) – 11th

Liverpool (H) – 6th

Burnley (A) – 19th

Tottenham (A) 16th

Chelsea (H) – 5th

Newcastle (A) – 10th

Wolves (H) – 20th

Leeds (A) – 15th

Manchester United (H) – 4th

Crystal Palace

Wolves (H) – 20th

Manchester United (A) – 4th

Tottenham (A) – 16th

Leeds (H) – 15th

Newcastle (H) – 10th

West Ham (H) – 18th

Liverpool (A) – 6th

Bournemouth (A) – 9th

Everton (H) – 8th

Brentford (A) – 7th

Arsenal (H) – 1st

Manchester City (A) (TBD) – 2nd

