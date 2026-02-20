Who has the easiest run-in of the Premier League relegation battlers?
It’s shaping up to be an interesting end to the Premier League season at both ends of the table, with just four points between the top two and three points separating 17th from 18th.
Nottingham Forest are the first side currently safe, but have just got rid of manager Sean Dyche, so turmoil could follow, especially with five of the big six to play.
West Ham, in the final relegation spot, could well climb out, but they themselves have three big-six sides still to play.
Below them, Burnley on 18 points and Wolves on just 10 are surely already too far adrift of safety.
Just above the relegation places, there are four clubs, up to Crystal Palace in 13th, who are within five points of Forest.
Perhaps surprisingly, despite having finished 17th last season, Tottenham are down there on just 29 points.
They face rivals Arsenal and in the final four games of the season, they have two of the current top five as well as relegation-threatened Leeds in a potential six-pointer.
The Whites themselves are just one point above Tottenham, and their immediate run of fixtures is tough, with third-placed Aston Villa and then Manchester City back-to-back, before Manchester United a few weeks later.
But they face no teams in the top half of the table in the final month of the season.
Brighton have a tough final 12 games, yet to play five of the big six, including United on the final day of the season.
The final of the potentially threatened sides, Palace, finish the season against Arsenal, who could still be fighting for the title by then, though in the eight games prior to that, only one of their opponents is in the top six of the league (Liverpool).
West Ham
Bournemouth (H) – 9th
Liverpool (A) – 6th
Fulham (A) – 12th
Manchester City (H) – 2nd
Aston Villa (A) – 3rd
Wolves (H) – 20th
Crystal Palace (A) – 13th
Everton (H) – 8th
Brentford (A) – 7th
Arsenal (H) – 1st
Newcastle (A) – 10th
Leeds (H) – 15th
Nottingham Forest
Liverpool (H) – 6th
Brighton (A) – 14th
Manchester City (A) – 2nd
Fulham (H) – 12th
Tottenham (A) – 16th
Aston Villa (A) – 3rd
Burnley (H) – 19th
Sunderland (A) – 11th
Chelsea (A) – 5th
Newcastle (H) 10th
Manchester United (A) – 4th
Bournemouth (H) – 9th
Tottenham
Arsenal (H) – 1st
Fulham (A) – 12th
Crystal Palace (H) – 13th
Liverpool (A) – 6th
Nottingham Forest (H) – 17th
Sunderland (A) – 11th
Brighton (H) – 14th
Wolves (A) – 20th
Aston Villa (A) – 3rd
Leeds (H) – 15th
Chelsea (A) – 5th
Everton (H) – 8th
Leeds
Aston Villa (A) – 3rd
Manchester City (H) – 2nd
Sunderland (H) – 11th
Crystal Palace (A) – 13th
Brentford (H) – 7th
Manchester United (A) – 4th
Wolves (H) – 20th
Bournemouth (A) – 9th
Burnley (H) – 19th
Tottenham (A) – 16th
Brighton (H) – 14th
West Ham (A) – 18th
Brighton
Brentford (A) – 7th
Nottingham Forest (H) – 17th
Arsenal (H) – 1st
Sunderland (A) – 11th
Liverpool (H) – 6th
Burnley (A) – 19th
Tottenham (A) 16th
Chelsea (H) – 5th
Newcastle (A) – 10th
Wolves (H) – 20th
Leeds (A) – 15th
Manchester United (H) – 4th
Crystal Palace
Wolves (H) – 20th
Manchester United (A) – 4th
Tottenham (A) – 16th
Leeds (H) – 15th
Newcastle (H) – 10th
West Ham (H) – 18th
Liverpool (A) – 6th
Bournemouth (A) – 9th
Everton (H) – 8th
Brentford (A) – 7th
Arsenal (H) – 1st
Manchester City (A) (TBD) – 2nd
