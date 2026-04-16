The cost of a Premier League season ticket is set to rise for the 2026-27 season, with several clubs raising their prices above the UK inflation rate of 3.2%.

While buying a season ticket is still the cheapest way to ensure entry to every Premier League home match, some clubs are actively trying to reduce the number of them inside the stadium.

Fans are subjected to checks that their ticket is being used by them, with penalties if it isn’t resold back to the club for individual matches.

Meanwhile, several chairman are fluttering their eyelashes at one-off attendees. The ability to charge them hundreds for a ticket and implore them to visit the club shop makes this market more lucrative than the loyal core.

At the time of writing, only three clubs have announced they’ll freeze season ticket prices for next season – Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

The biggest increase comes at Sunderland, where the cheapest season ticket price will rise by 12.2%.

This is because the club offered discounts to fans who’d signed up during the League One days, adjusting the prices after the Black Cats secured a second season at the top table.

Elsewhere, Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to demonstrate that he knows the price of everything and the value of nothing by hiking Manchester United admission prices.

Everton and Newcastle are also raising their season ticket prices by an eye-watering 5%, ignoring the continued cost of living crisis endured by many of their supporters outside of the UK’s most affluent areas.

So we’ve listed the cheapest season ticket price for each club next season and how much it’s increased from this year.

Note: Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham haven’t released yet. We’ve excluded Burnley and Wolves as they’ll be in the Championship next season.

1. Sunderland: (+12.2%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £490

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £550

Overall price rise: +£60

2. Man Utd: (+6.25%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £608

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £646

Overall price rise: +£38

3. Everton (+5.4%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £730

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £770

Overall price rise: +£40

4. Newcastle: (+5%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £695

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £730

Overall price rise: +£35

5. Brentford: (+5%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £495

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £520

Overall price rise: +£25

6. Arsenal: (+3.9%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £1,127

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £1,171

Overall price rise: +£44

7. Brighton: (+3.2%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £610

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £630

Overall price rise: +£20

8. Liverpool: (+3%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £713

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £734.50

Overall price rise: +£21.50

9. Bournemouth: (+3%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £674

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £694

Overall price rise: +£20

10. Leeds: (+3%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £495

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £510

Overall price rise: +£15

11. Tottenham: (0%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £856

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £856

Overall price rise: £0

12. Nottingham Forest: (0%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £575

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £575

Overall price rise: £0

13. Man City: (0%)

Cheapest adult season ticket (2025-26): £425

Cheapest adult season ticket (2026-27): £425

Overall price rise: £0

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