Comparing every Premier League club’s squad cost to its 2024-25 league position
Manchester United are by some distance the Premier League’s worst underperformers when you compare every club’s total squad cost in transfer fees to their position in the league table.
That’s no great surprise, ultimately resulting in Erik ten Hag getting the boot – but what about the rest? Who are the sides punching above their weight and which chairmen ought to feel they should be getting more bang for their buck?
Brentford and Fulham are the biggest overachievers, given that they spent in the region of €300million on transfer fees on their squads, placing them just 17th and 18th respectively in the squad cost table – so they’re certainly doing well to sit comfortably in midtable, looking set to consolidate their top-flight status for another year.
Nottingham Forest and Brighton are also doing well to sit in the top half of the table as things currently stand, given they’ve been outspent considerably by a number of teams they’re currently ahead of.
Towards the top end of the table, Liverpool and Aston Villa are performing well up in 2nd and 4th respectively, relative to the money invested in their squads.
Even perennial champions Manchester City, top of the table once more, are estimated to have built Pep Guardiola’s squad for less in transfer fees than both Manchester United and Chelsea.
At the other end of the scale, Tottenham – down in eighth – ought to be disappointed in their results so far this season, given that Ange Postecoglou’s squad has been built at greater expense than Liverpool’s and Villa’s.
Surprisingly enough, Spurs’ squad is the fifth most expensively assembled in the English top flight.
Chelsea, who have taken great strides forward to be in the mix for Champions League qualification under Enzo Maresca, arguably ought to consider that the least of their ambitions given they possess the Premier League’s most expensive squad, built way in excess of €1billion.
We’ve listed every Premier League single club by their league position in comparison to their squad’s cost in transfer fees, ranking them in order of the biggest overperformers down to the biggest underperformers.
1. Brentford
League Position: 9th
Squad cost: 17th
Total squad cost: €306million
Difference: +8
2. Fulham
League Position: 10th
Squad cost: 18th
Total squad cost: €293million
Difference: +8
3. Nottingham Forest
League Position: 7th
Squad cost: 12th
Total squad cost: €398million
Difference: +5
4. Liverpool
League Position: 2nd
Squad cost: 6th
Total squad cost: €735million
Difference: +4
5. Aston Villa
League Position: 4th
Squad cost: 8th
Total squad cost: €475million
Difference: +4
6. Brighton
League Position: 6th
Squad cost: 9th
Total squad cost: €433million
Difference: +3
7. Everton
League Position: 16th
Squad cost: 19th
Total squad cost: €291million
Difference: +3
8. Manchester City
League Position: 1st
Squad cost: 3rd
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: +2
9. Bournemouth
League Position: 11th
Squad cost: 13th
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: +2
10. Ipswich Town
League Position: 18th
Squad cost: 20th
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: +2
11. Arsenal
League Position: 3rd
Squad cost: 4th
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: +1
12. Leicester City
League Position: 15th
Squad cost: 14th
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: -1
13. West Ham
League Position: 13th
Squad cost: 11th
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: -2
14. Crystal Palace
League Position: 17th
Squad cost: 15th
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: -2
15. Tottenham
League Position: 8th
Squad cost: 5th
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: -3
16. Chelsea
League Position: 5th
Squad cost: 1st
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: -4
17. Southampton
League Position: 20th
Squad cost: 16th
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: -4
18. Newcastle United
League Position: 12th
Squad cost: 7th
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: -5
19. Wolves
League Position: 19th
Squad cost: 10th
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: -9
20. Manchester United
League Position: 14th
Squad cost: 2nd
Total squad cost: €million
Difference: -12