Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham are some of the Premier League’s worst underperformers when you compare every club’s total squad cost in transfer fees to their position in the league table.

That’s no great surprise, considering all three clubs are languishing in the bottom half of the table, despite having some expensively assembled squads.

But what about the rest? Who are the sides punching above their weight and which chairmen ought to feel they should be getting more bang for their buck?

Sunderland are by far the biggest overachievers, with the Black Cats assembling their squad for just over than €200million.

The likes of Crystal Palace and Fulham are also doing well for themselves, despite having two of the cheapest assembled squads in the Premier League.

Compared to their fellow top-six rivals, Arsenal have also done well for themselves this season. Mikel Arteta’s team are the current leaders in the Premier League, despite only having the fifth most expensively assembled squad.

However, the same cannot be said of Chelsea. The Blues have assembled the most expensive squad in the Premier League and sit fifth, 13 points off the pace.

We’ve listed every Premier League club by their league position in comparison to their squad’s cost in transfer fees, ranking them in order of the biggest overperformers down to the biggest underperformers.

1. Sunderland

League Position: 7th

Squad cost Position: 20th

Total squad cost: €205.63million

Difference: +13

2. Fulham

League Position: 10th

Squad cost Position: 17th

Total squad cost: €273.83million

Difference: +10

3. Crystal Palace

League Position: 9th

Squad cost Position: 16th

Total squad cost: €285.24million

Difference: +10

4. Aston Villa

League Position: 3rd

Squad cost Position: 10th

Total squad cost: €388.9million

Difference: +7

5. Brentford

League Position: 8th

Squad cost: 13th

Total squad cost: €336.5million

Difference: +5

6. Arsenal

League Position: 1st

Squad cost Position: 5th

Total squad cost: €924.3million

Difference: +4

7. Leeds

League Position: 16th

Squad cost Position: 18th

Total squad cost: €250.19million

Difference: +2

8. Everton

League Position: 14th

Squad cost Position: 12th

Total squad cost: €330.2million

Difference: +2

9. Burnley

League Position: 19th

Squad cost Position: 19th

Total squad cost: €237.74million

Difference: 0

10. Manchester City

League Position: 2nd

Squad cost Position: 2nd

Total squad cost: €1.03billion

Difference: 0

11. Liverpool

League Position: 4th

Squad cost Position: 3rd

Total squad cost: €991.91million

Difference: -1

QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record signing?

12. Brighton

League Position: 13th

Squad cost Position: 11th

Total squad cost: €371.92million

Difference: -2

13. Manchester United

League Position: 6th

Squad cost Position: 4th

Total squad cost: €945.52million

Difference: -2

14. Bournemouth

League Position: 15th

Squad cost Position: 12th

Total squad cost: €344.45million

Difference: -3

15. Chelsea

League Position: 1st

Squad cost Position: 5th

Total squad cost: €1.18billion

Difference: -4

16. Wolves

League Position: 20th

Squad cost Position: 15th

Total squad cost: €329.65million

Difference: -5

17. Tottenham

League Position: 6th

Squad cost Position: 11th

Total squad cost: €871.2million

Difference: -5

18. Newcastle

League Position: 14th

Squad cost Position: 7th

Total squad cost: €729.25million

Difference: -7

19. West Ham

League Position: 18th

Squad cost: 9th

Total squad cost: €441.01million

Difference: -9

20. Nottingham Forest

League Position: 17th

Squad cost: 8th

Total squad cost: €435.15million

Difference: -9

READ NEXT: Ranking the 50 most expensively assembled squads in world football in 2025-26



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record signing?