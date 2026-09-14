Comparing every Premier League club’s squad cost to its 2026-27 league position

We are four games into the new Premier League season which means we can start to get a sense of who has had a good start and who will be hoping for much better to come.

While squad value is not a direct assessment of how a team should perform, it does give us an idea of where they should be aiming for.

With that in mind, we’ve taken the Transfermarkt valuation of each Premier League team on the day before the new season started and compared it to where they currently find themselves in the table.

And boy of boy does it make Tottenham look bad. Spurs fans are getting used to being near the bottom of tables like these but their squad cost position is fifth, while their actual position is 17th. That 12-place disparity makes them comfortably the worst in the league.

Just ahead of them is Manchester United.

Aston Villa were surprisingly low in the squad cost position given their Champions League status but not that surprising when you consider their transfer window saw them lose the likes of Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez. Perhaps we should not be surprised then that they have had such a slow start to the season.

They have just the one point to their name, putting them at 18th in this list.

At the other end, Hull being top will come as little surprise given their excellent start to the campaign. Two wins and two draws puts them top with a squad value of £124.3m, half of the next most valuable Coventry.

Manchester City, who had the most valuable squad according to Transfermarkt, are 10th.

20. Tottenham

League Position: 17

Squad cost Position: 5

Total squad cost: £909.5m

Difference: -12

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19. Manchester United

League Position: 13

Squad cost Position: 6

Total squad cost: £874.3m

Difference: -7

18. Aston Villa

League Position: 19

Squad cost Position: 13

Total squad cost: £499.3m

Difference: -6

17. Bournemouth

League Position: 15

Squad cost Position: 9

Total squad cost: £366m

Difference: -6

16. Crystal Palace

League Position: 16

Squad cost Position: 12

Total squad cost: £516.4m

Difference: -4

15. Liverpool

League Position: 7

Squad cost Position: 4

Total squad cost: £999.5m

Difference: -2

14. Coventry

League Position: 20

Squad cost Position: 19

Total squad cost: £265.35m

Difference:-1

13. Fulham

League Position: 18

Squad cost Position: 17

Total squad cost: £343.8m

Difference: -1

12. Chelsea

League Position: 4

Squad cost Position: 3

Total squad cost: £1.36bn

Difference: -1

11. Manchester City

League Position: 2

Squad cost Position: 1

Total squad cost: £1.47bn

Difference: -1

10. Newcastle

League Position: 9

Squad cost Position: 8

Total squad cost: £566.3m

Difference: -1

9. Nottingham Forest

League Position: 11

Squad cost Position: 11

Total squad cost: £559.8m

Difference: 0

8. Arsenal

League Position: 1

Squad cost Position: 2

Total squad cost: £1.41bn

Difference: +1

7. Sunderland

League Position: 14

Squad cost Position: 16

Total squad cost: £380.58m

Difference: +2

6. Brighton

League Position: 4

Squad cost Position: 7

Total squad cost: £619.5m

Difference: +3

5. Brentford

League Position: 5

Squad cost Position: 10

Total squad cost: £565.3m

Difference: +5

4. Leeds

League Position: 10

Squad cost Position: 15

Total squad cost: £426.95m

Difference: +5

3. Everton

League Position: 7

Squad cost Position: 17

Total squad cost: £471.1m

Difference: +10

2. Ipswich

League Position: 8

Squad cost Position: 18

Total squad cost: £277.65m

Difference: +10

1. Hull

League Position: 3

Squad cost Position: 20

Total squad cost: £124.3m

Difference: +17

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