8 Premier League stars from 2005-06 we can’t believe are still playing today

Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United stars are among the Premier League players from 2005-06 who we can’t believe are still playing today.

While most of the players who featured in the 2005-06 campaign are now long retired, several of them are still going strong in 2025.

We’ve scoured through the Premier League from 2005-06 and have found eight players who are still playing today.

Morten Gamst Pedersen

When you think of prime Barclaysmen, Pedersen is one of the first players who comes to mind.

While the 43-year-old has been without a club since leaving Norwegian side Ranheim last year, he’s yet to officially announce his retirement and could throw himself back into the game this year.

The former Blackburn Rovers star reportedly had an offer from a club in Senegal last summer, but he seemingly turned that down and is still waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

Scott Carson

Let’s be honest, we’re all envious of Carson, aren’t we?

The guy gets to train alongside some of the best players in the world, collects numerous medals each year and no doubt picks up a sweet weekly wage from Manchester City too.

While the 39-year-old rarely steps foot on the pitch these days, he’ll no doubt still have a key role to play behind the scenes.

Pepe Reina

Now aged 42, Reina is still going strong in 2025 and currently plays for Como 1907 under Cesc Fabregas.

So far this season, the veteran goalkeeper has made 11 appearances and has kept two clean sheets.

He currently shares the number one spot with Emil Audero, who is a whopping 14 years younger than him.

Neil Kilkenny

The Australian midfielder made his Premier League debut for Birmingham in 2005-06 and went on to make 18 top-flight appearances.

While his career in the Premier League never quite took off, Kilkenny enjoyed his peak years playing in the EFL and had memorable stints with Leeds United, Bristol City and Preston North End.

Now aged 39, he’s back in Australia and is playing for semi-professional side Sorrento FC.

Scott Sinclair

Sinclair made two top-flight appearances for Chelsea in 2005-06, but he didn’t get his big break in the game until he joined Swansea City in 2010.

With a total of 119 Premier League appearances under his belt, Sinclair enjoyed a good career in the Premier League before spending some of his best years with Celtic.

Since leaving the Scottish giants in 2020, the 35-year-old has returned to England and he’s currently playing for Bristol Rovers in League One.

John Ruddy

Despite being Everton’s fourth-choice goalkeeper in 2005-06, Ruddy did make one appearance for the club that season thanks to an injury crisis and Iain Turner being shown a red card.

While Ruddy never got his big break at Everton, he’s since made over 100 top-flight appearances playing for Norwich and Wolves.

Now aged 38, he’s currently on the books at Newcastle, although he’s yet to make his debut for Eddie Howe’s side.

Cristiano Ronaldo

He’s still got plenty left in the tank, hasn’t he?

Kyel Reid

The West Ham academy graduate made two Premier League appearances in 2005-06 and since that point, he’s played for 17 different clubs.

Reid spent the bulk of his career playing in the EFL but since 2018 he’s dropped down to non-league.

Now aged 37, he’s currently playing for Rayners Lane in the Isthmian League South Central Division.