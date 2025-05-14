Stars from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the Premier League players who have gained the most market value throughout 2024-25.

Whether it’s down to improved form, being part of a successful team or transfer links, there are numerous reasons why a player could soar in market value.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve gathered the 10 Premier League stars who have gained the most value this season.

10. Myles Lewis-Skelly (+€26million)

Unfortunate disciplinary record aside, Lewis-Skelly has been a revelation for Arsenal this season and has made about four other left-backs at the Emirates instantly redundant.

The Hale End graduate combines pace and power with impressive technique and admirable bravery to become a real star in Mikel Arteta’s team.

He also scored on his England debut in March and is surely front of the queue for the slot in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup team next summer.

9. Liam Delap (+€27million)

Available for just £30million this summer because of his release clause, Delap is going to be an absolute bargain for whoever signs him.

While Ipswich have struggled to acclimatise to life in the Premier League, their 22-year-old striker has taken the league by storm.

He’s managed to score 12 league goals in a struggling side and we can only imagine how much his numbers would increase with better service.

Almost the entire Premier League is poised to throw their hats into the ring for Delap’s signature, with Chelsea and Manchester United at the head of the queue.

8. Vitor Reis (+€30million)

One of three January signings made by Manchester City to appear on this list, Reis is still only 19 and firmly one for the future.

The Brazilian defender joined from Palmeiras for £29.6million and was subbed off at half-time against Leyton Orient on his debut.

His Premier League debut came in the win over Leicester in April and Reis will surely go out on loan this summer.

7. Dean Huijsen (+€32million)

You get the sense that Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth are one of those sides destined to be ripped apart in the transfer market this summer, such is the level of talent on the Dorset coast.

A prime example is the Spain Under-21 international Huijsen, signed from Juventus last summer on a six-year deal.

The young centre-back recently underlined his quality by with a string of top performances against the league’s big fish and has been linked with the cream of Premier League clubs alongside Real Madrid.

6. Abdukodir Khusanov (+€32.5million)

Ignore his horrific debut for Manchester City, which involved gifting Chelsea a goal within minutes, and Khusanov has shown glimpses of promise since his January transfer.

The young Uzbekistan defender joined from Lens for £34million, which has seen his valuation on Transfermarkt rocket upwards.

But he’s been used increasingly sparingly by Pep Guardiola, who is thought to be open to sending Khusanov out on loan next season.

=4. Morgan Rogers (+€35million)

In December 2023, Rogers was shining in the Championship at Middlesbrough and was linked with a host of ambitious Premier League clubs.

Aston Villa won the race for his signature and, when many expected him to warm the bench initially, Unai Emery had no qualms with throwing the creative midfielder into his starting XI.

Emery’s decision was a wise one; Rogers has quickly become an integral part of Villa’s attack and shone during their run to the Champions League quarter-final.

The 22-year-old also won his first England cap during the Nations League win over Greece in November 2024.

It’s no surprise Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with Rogers this summer.

=4. Ryan Gravenberch (+€35million)

Liverpool’s post-Fabinho No.6 issue dominated Arne Slot’s first transfer window at Anfield, especially the chase for – and ultimate failure to land – Martin Zubimendi

But Gravenberch has stepped up superbly into that role, begging the question – what No.6 issue?

The Dutchman looks a natural fit at the base of midfield, with his compatriot Slot getting a season’s worth of assured, dominant performances out of him.

No wonder his value has doubled over the past 10 months, with the Netherlands international now worth €70million.

3. Ethan Nwaneri (+€47million)

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history in 2022 when he made his Arsenal debut as a 15-year-old.

Some observers described it as a Mikel Arteta vanity gesture, but Nwaneri has since proved himself to be the real deal.

Quick, intelligent and boundlessly creative, the teenager has already become a firm fan favourite at the Emirates and scored his first Premier League goal in November’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Given Arsenal’s stodgy displays this season, many Gunners fans have asked whether Arteta should have trusted Nwaneri over a misfiring Martin Odegaard more often.

2. Cole Palmer (+€50million)

Palmer enjoyed a stratospheric 2024, scoring 25 goals and providing 13 assists in the Premier League for Chelsea.

But numbers don’t do such a maverick player justice; in an increasingly regimented sport, Palmer is a breath of fresh air with his laconic style, his jaw-dropping creativity and his non-media-managed personality.

While his form dipped after Christmas, coinciding with Chelsea’s own drop off, Palmer ran the show in the Blues’ 3-1 win over Liverpool in May 2025 and remains a future Ballon d’Or winner if managed properly.

1. Omar Marmoush (+€53million)

Marmoush started the 2024-25 season in stunning form in Germany and Europe, netting 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 24 games for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions.

That run of form has blown everyone away and it was largely unexpected despite a 17-goal campaign last year.

Manchester City swooped in the January transfer window, bringing the Egypt international to the Etihad for a £59million fee.

And Marmoush has continued his superb record in England, netting six times in the Premier League and helping City reach the FA Cup final.

It’s no surprise to see his market value jump from €22million to €75million, taking Marmoush into the top 100-valued footballers in the world.

