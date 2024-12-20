The 10 Premier League stars who have gained the most value in 2024

The Premier League is home to some of the biggest stars in football and players from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have seen exponential growth in their market values during 2024.

As the money involved in football continues to skyrocket, it is now commonplace for Premier League players to be worth vast sums of money and move for jaw-dropping transfer fees.

Using Transfermarkt market values, we have found the 10 Premier League stars who have gained the most market value throughout the calendar year of 2024.

10. Ethan Nwaneri (+€24million)

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history in 2022 when making his Arsenal debut as a 15-year-old. Some observers described it as a Mikel Arteta vanity gesture, but Nwaneri has since proved himself to be the real deal.

Quick, intelligent and boundlessly creative, the teenager has already become a firm fan’s favourite at the Emirates and scored his first Premier League goal in November’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Given Arsenal’s stodgy form in the absence of Martin Odegaard in the autumn, many Gunners fans have asked whether Arteta should have given a bigger role to Nwaneri sooner.

9. Savinho (+€25million)

It’s gone off the boil for Savinho, like the rest of his Manchester City team-mates, over the past few matches but the Brazilian winger made an eye-catching beginning to life in the Premier League.

Having caught the eye at Girona, helping the Catalan club reach the Champions League, Savinho was bought by City for a cut-price fee as Girona are part of the City Football Group. Try not to be sick in your mouth.

However unsavoury the deal, Savinho has demonstrated enough talent in 2024 to indicate he’ll escape his current rut sooner rather than later.

8. Murillo (+€28million)

Nottingham Forest’s transformation from relegation flirters to European pushers has been one of the stories of the 2024-25 season and Murillo is one of the reasons behind their rapid improvement.

Forming a menacing centre-back pairing with Nikola Milenkovic, the impressive 22-year-old was signed for just £10million from Corinthians in 2023 and has already been linked with the Premier League’s richest clubs.

Before any possible move, Murillo will back himself to help Forest finish in their highest position of the 21st century.

7. Leny Yoro (+€30million)

Much of Yoro’s valuation jump came before the centre-back joined Manchester United over the summer; he’d impressed at Lille and United reportedly beat Real Madrid for his signature.

Sadly, the defender was injured during pre-season and is only now making his first appearances of the season. United paid for potential as much as current ability, but Yoro has shown enough in flashes to suggest he’s worthy of such faith.

6. Phil Foden (+€30million)

The second half of Foden’s 2024 has been instantly forgettable; the midfielder looked lost for England at Euro 2024 and has been unable to lift a struggling Manchester City side.

Such has been his loss of form that it’s easy to forget how imperious Foden was in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 14 league goals as City swept to a fourth consecutive title.

His efforts were enough to be voted PFA Player of the Year. It would be wise not to forget that when casting aspersions over Foden’s current form.

READ NEXT: 6 players we can’t believe don’t have a single Premier League goal or assist



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club to ever appear in the Premier League?

5. Bukayo Saka (+€30million)

It has been another superb year for Saka, who cemented his status as Arsenal’s most effective attacker and England mainstay.

The 23-year-old has recorded 15 goals and 13 assists in 2024 as the Gunners came so close to winning their first league title since 2004.

While his critics suggest Saka is a little too one-dimensional and easily quietened if Martin Odegaard isn’t playing alongside him, Saka’s numbers and sheer relentlessness point to a player who is fast becoming one of the world’s best.

READ: Where are they now? The Arsenal XI from Bukayo Saka’s last game at left-back

4. Riccardo Calafiori (+ €32million)

Part of the Bologna team that qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 1960s, Calafiori was one of Italy’s only impressive performers at Euro 2024 and earned himself a move to Arsenal.

His first months in England have been marred by injury, but few will forget Calafiori’s goal against Manchester City and the string of accomplished performances in defence when fit.

Considering few in this country had heard of Calafiori 12 months ago, it has been a meteoric year for the 22-year-old.

3. Morgan Rogers (+ €37.2million)

In December 2023, Rogers was shining in the Championship at Middlesbrough and was linked with a host of ambitious Premier League clubs.

Aston Villa won the race for his signature and, when many expected him to warm the bench initially, Unai Emery had no qualms with throwing the creative midfielder into his starting XI.

Emery’s decision was a wise one; Rogers has taken to Premier League life like a duck to water and become an integral part of Villa’s attack.

The 22-year-old also won his first England cap during the Nations League win over Greece in November 2024. Expect his rise to continue in 2025.

2. Kobbie Mainoo (+ €49million)

Mainoo has enjoyed a breakout year to remember in 2024, starting by scoring his first Manchester United goal in an FA Cup win over Newport County in January.

Quickly becoming a calm and stable presence in a tumultuous team, Mainoo chipped in with some world-class strikes like his last-minute winner at Wolves, his stunner against Liverpool and an emphatic finish in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

The teenager from Stockport also played himself into England’s Euro 2024 team, coming on as a half-time substitute against Slovenia in the group stages and staying in the XI all the way to the final.

Mainoo doesn’t turn 20 until April 2025, but is already a crucial member of both United and England’s midfield.

1. Cole Palmer (+ €85million)

It has been a stratospheric year for Palmer, who has scored 25 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League for Chelsea in 2024.

But numbers don’t do such a maverick player justice; in an increasingly regimented sport, Palmer is a breath of fresh air with his laconic style, his jaw-dropping creativity and his non-media-managed personality.

It seems incredible that the 22-year-old from Wythenshawe didn’t play more at Euro 2024, but he still set up England’s winner in the semi-final and scored in the defeat to Spain in the final itself.

Chelsea and England have a potential Ballon d’Or winner on their hands.