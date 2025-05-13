Stars from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the Premier League players who have lost the most market value throughout 2024-25.

Whether it’s down to age, form or a contract situation, there are numerous reasons why a player could dwindle in market value.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve gathered the 10 Premier League stars who have lost the most value this season.

=7. Christopher Nkunku (-€20million)

Nkunku’s market value peaked while he was playing for RB Leipzig and it has gradually dwindled since moving to England.

Given the 27-year-old has only started in nine league matches for Chelsea this season, it won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that his value has decreased once again.

Based on the latest reports, it seems more than likely that he’ll depart this summer.

=7. Darwin Nunez (-€20million)

It looks like the end of the road for Nunez at Liverpool.

The Reds purchased him for a fee rising to £85million in 2022 and right now, they’d probably be fortunate to even make half of that back.

Having only scored five league goals this season, it’s no surprise that his valuation has dropped.

=7. James Maddison (-€20million)

Given the struggles that Tottenham have endured in the league, the majority of their squad has dipped in value.

Unfortunately for Maddison, he’s had the biggest decrease within the entire squad with his market value dropping by €20million since the start of the season.

=7. Phil Foden (-€20million)

While Foden is still the joint-third most valuable player in the Premier League, behind Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland, his valuation has dropped since the start of the season.

The 24-year-old has struggled to reach the same heights as last season and as a result, his value has dipped by €20million.

6. Kevin De Bruyne (-€23million)

Age catches up with all of us. De Bruyne was once one of the most valuable players in Europe, but now aged 33, his market value sits at just €27million.

Despite his limited game time this season, he’s still capable of producing world-class moments on his day.

De Bruyne himself still thinks that he has what it takes to play at the highest level, as he seems keen to remain in England after his contract with City expires.

=2. Jack Grealish (-€25million)

Grealish is still the most expensive purchase in Manchester City’s history.

The 29-year-old has had his moments in a City shirt, but it seems more than likely that he’ll be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Since the start of the campaign, his value has decreased by €25million and now sits at €35million.

=2. Gabriel Jesus (-€25million)

The Brazilian forward has only managed 604 minutes of Premier League football this season and has missed the majority of the campaign through injury.

Now aged 28, his value sits at €40million, which is the lowest he’s been valued at since 2017.

=2. Matthjis de Ligt (-€25million)

De Ligt’s market value peaked at €75million, but these days is deemed to be worth €40million.

It’s safe to say that it hasn’t been the smoothest of debut seasons for the Dutch defender, who has been part of a Manchester United defence that has shipped goals.

=2. Bernardo Silva (-€25million)

Like many of his City teammates, Silva has struggled to produce the goods on a regular basis throughout 2024-25.

Back in March, Silva hit back at the critics who had claimed that his age was a factor behind City’s dwindling form.

“We have six bad months or four bad months and out of nowhere we’re old, we’re not good enough?” Silva said.

“In the last eight seasons, we’ve won six Premier Leagues and for four bad months, we’re old?

“That’s people that don’t understand the game, never played the game and probably don’t understand a thing about football.”

1. Lucas Paqueta (-€30million)

In May last year, Paqueta was valued at €65million by Transfermarkt. Since then, his value has dipped to just €35million – the lowest it’s been since December 2021.

Having only produced four goal contributions in the Premier League this season, it’s been his last productive campaign in England to date.

A lot of that can be contributed to the continued betting case against him, which could see the Brazilian banned from the spot for life if found guilty.

And the West Ham midfielder is capable of running matches on this day. But those days have been too infrequent in a disappointing Hammers campaign.

