The 10 Premier League stars who have lost the most market value in 2024

Stars from Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea all feature among the top 10 Premier League stars who have lost the most market value in 2024.

A player can tank in market value for a number of reasons. Whether it’s down to a loss of form, injuries or getting older, footballers will regularly fluctuate in their market value.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we have found the 10 Premier League stars who have lost the most market value throughout 2024.

10. James Ward-Prowse (-€22million)

Renowned as a set-piece expert, Ward-Prowse was made to look increasingly one-dimensional during the second half of last season as West Ham slipped away from European contention.

Even so, it was still a surprise to see the Hammers loan the midfielder to Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

But, despite West Ham failing to thrive in his absence, Ward-Prowse has also failed to make himself essential to an upwardly mobile Forest side.

It was only 12 months ago that the 30-year-old was being tipped for an England recall. Those days feel increasingly distant now.

9. Raheem Sterling (-€23million)

It’s unlikely that Sterling will remember the calendar year of 2024 with much fondness.

Used as a scapegoat for Chelsea’s inconsistent form under Mauricio Pochettino, the winger became increasingly erratic in front of goal and was brutally sidelined by new manager Enzo Maresca in the summer.

A loan move to Arsenal was supposed to revitalise Sterling’s career, but he’s sparingly been used from the start despite the Gunners’ lack of creativity.

Quietly dropped by England after the 2022 World Cup, Sterling’s international career appears over and the 30-year-old looks in desperate need of a fresh start away from the Premier League.

=3. Kevin De Bruyne (-€25million)

It seems like age catches up to all of us, even for a maverick like De Bruyne. The Belgian playmaker played a key role in City’s treble-winning campaign, but spent the tail end of 2023 on the treatment table.

He returned in the New Year to help City retain the title, but a combination of further injuries and loss of form at both club and international level has seen his value slip by €25million.

De Bruyne will be 34 next year and it’s rumoured he’s open to an MLS move next summer. It certainly feels like we’ve seen the best of him.

=3. Evan Ferguson (-€25million)

Ferguson is still only 20, but it wasn’t long ago that the Republic of Ireland striker was being touted as Brighton’s next £100million player.

A succession of injuries and a startling drop in form has seen Ferguson’s reputation take a substantial hit and the 20-year-old is reportedly available on loan in the January transfer window.

He remains a talented prospect and has every chance of reviving his career in the right environment.

=3. Lucas Paqueta (-€25million)

Paqueta has gone from West Ham’s talisman to increasingly ineffective luxury over the past 12 months, frequently benched by Julen Lopetegui and failing to deliver much in the way of goals and assists.

Perhaps that’s understandable given the FA charges hanging over the player; in May 2024, Paqueta was charged with misconduct for alleged breaches of FA Rules E5 and F3 and accused of deliberately getting booked to influence betting markets.

If found guilty, the Brazil international could be banned from the sport for life. No wonder the Hammers are reportedly open to offloading the midfielder in January, with several Brazilian clubs interested in his signature.

=3. Gabriel Jesus (-€25million)

Hailed as a coup by Arsenal fans when signed from Manchester City in 2022, Jesus hasn’t been the same player since suffering an injury before the last World Cup and rarely starts for the Gunners these days.

After eight goals in 36 appearances last season, the Brazilian is yet to find the back of the net in 13 Premier League games this year and his only goal in all competitions came in a League Cup win over Preston.

“I’m very looking forward to that because he does everything in the best possible way,” Mikel Arteta said when asked about Jesus needing a goal. “His application, his energy, how he tries, how he wants it.

“Hopefully it’s going to be very soon.”

=3. Jack Grealish (-€25million)

It’s been a torrid 12 months for Grealish, who has gone from Manchester City and England regular to being dropped by his country for the European Championship and frequently benched by his club.

The 29-year-old has failed to score at club level this year, a startling statistic that highlights the decline in Grealish’s effectiveness.

While injuries have constantly plagued him over the last 12 months, it’s a remarkable fall from grace for the forward and it’s no surprise Grealish has been linked with a move away from the Etihad.

=3. Christopher Nkunku (-€25million)

Another player ravaged by injuries, Nkunku has failed to break into Chelsea’s starting XI in the second half of 2024 due to Cole Palmer’s continued brilliance and the rapid improvement of Nicolas Jackson.

The France international has largely been limited to UEFA Conference League action and reports from his home country suggest he is deeply unhappy with this role and is weighing his future options.

Twelve goals in 2024-25 indicate Nkunku’s quality, despite his sharp dip in market value, and perhaps the 27-year-old deserves to be a starter elsewhere.

2. Federico Chiesa (-€28million)

Chiesa only cost Liverpool £12million when he was signed from Juventus last summer, but the cut-price fee was an indication of the injuries that have ruined the forward’s career.

The Italy international has not made an appearance for Liverpool since September due to fitness issues and failed to make much impression with the Azzurri at Euro 2024 either.

Unsurprisingly, his market value has tumbled to €22million over the past 12 months. Here’s hoping he can return to action soon.

1. Gabriel Martinelli (-€30million)

Martinelli was one of Arsenal’s standout performers in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 15 goals in all competitions as Mikel Arteta’s team mounted a surprise title challenge.

But the Brazil international followed that up with just eight goals last season and so far this term he has scored just four times in 22 appearances.

“I look at Martinelli and actually think probably three years ago when this team was just getting built, it felt like Odegaard, Saka and Martinelli were all at the same sort of level, looked like they could go on and be top players,” Jamie Carragher recently said on the Overlap.

“I think the other two have, I’m not sure about Martinelli.”

The forward is still young and has plenty of time to kickstart his career, but it does feel like he’ll be at Real Betis in five years on his current trajectory.