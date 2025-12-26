Stars from Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool all feature among the top 10 Premier League stars who have lost the most market value in 2025.

A player can tank in market value for several reasons. Whether it’s down to a loss of form, injuries or getting older, footballers will regularly fluctuate in their market value.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we have found the 10 Premier League stars who have lost the most market value throughout 2025.

=7. Gabriel Jesus (-€22million)

It’s hard to be too scathing about Jesus, who has spent the vast majority of 2025 sidelined with injury.

With Kai Havertz keeping him company in the Arsenal treatment room, and Viktor Gyokeres thrashing about like a fish on a cheeseboard, Jesus may find his way back into Arsenal’s starting XI.

On the other hand, the Brazilian striker has been linked with Everton, who are fast approaching the status of a striker’s graveyard, alongside Chelsea and West Ham. Coin toss, then.

=7. Ben White (-€22million)

It feels like several lifetimes ago that White’s overlapping runs on Arsenal’s right flank genuinely got the Emirates hot under the collar.

Several injuries and the signing of Jurrien Timber have largely relegated the defender to the Carabao Cup XI under Mikel Arteta.

At 28, he’s not getting any younger and suffered another hamstring injury in the win over Wolves in December.

We wouldn’t bet against White being sold next summer.

=7. Ollie Watkins (-€22million)

Watkins’ career peaked in 2024, after scoring 27 goals in all competitions for Aston Villa and *that* winner for England in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

The striker has scored just three times in 24 appearances this season, despite Villa’s sensational form, and will turn 30 before the end of 2025.

Arsenal and Manchester United were both linked with signing Watkins throughout the year, but Villa dug their heels in. They’ll probably be scouting for his replacement, though.

=7. Mohamed Salah (-€22million)

There are other factors in Salah’s recent decline, including grief over the death of Diogo Jota and the passage of time catching up with the 33-year-old.

But can it be a coincidence that the Liverpool forward enjoyed his best season for years in 2024-25 when his contract was about to expire?

Salah leveraged his position cleverly, scoring the goals that fired Liverpool to the title and making occasional public comments to ramp up the pressure on the board.

His form dropped off a cliff in the autumn, leading to him being benched by Arne Slot and his sensational outburst at Leeds.

The smart money remains on Liverpool selling Salah in the January window.

=5. James Maddison (-€30million)

Another player whose year was decimated by injury, Maddison suffered an ACL tear during Tottenham‘s pre-season friendly against Newcastle.

The odd Monday Night Football appearance aside, the playmaker has been fully focused on recuperating and hopes to return before the end of the 2025-26 season.

Spurs have badly missed Maddison’s creativity, but it’s no surprise that his market value has dipped so drastically over the past 12 months.

=5. Florian Wirtz (-€30million)

Wirtz has often seemed completely unable to work himself into a position where a Liverpool team-mate could pass to him, giving the impression he was hiding from the ball.

Or his team-mates don’t really trust him and don’t want to give him the ball. Pretty damning for a £100million player.

There have been hints of the German’s talent during his first months at Anfield, but a lot more was expected of Wirtz.

4. Bernardo Silva (-€33million)

Age and Manchester City’s indifferent form last season are probably the reasons behind Bernardo’s drop in valuation. He’s still one of the league’s best sh*thouses, though.

3. Martin Odegaard (-€35million)

Odegaard suffered a noticeable dip last season, with an early campaign injury disrupting his flow.

But it was also noticeable that the Arsenal captain failed to rally his team, often disappearing in big matches and making fitful contributions against all opponents.

The Norway midfielder has rebounded slightly in 2025-26, but he’s far from the player he was a few years ago.

Odegaard has plenty of credit in the bank with Arteta and the Arsenal supporters, but has plenty to prove in 2026. His €35million drop in valuation isn’t unfair.

2. Rodri (-€55million)

Most observers expected Rodri to pick up where he left off once he’d recovered from the ACL injury that ruled him out for over eight months in 2024-25.

But the midfielder has hardly approached the form that made him the Premier League’s best, with further injuries limiting him to just eight appearances this season.

Nico Gonzalez is performing well as a Rodri tribute act in Manchester City’s engine room. We’ve likely seen the best of the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.

1. Phil Foden ( -€60million)

Foden has sparked into life over the past few weeks, scoring six goals in his past five Premier League matches.

But it was a wretched 2025 beforehand for the 25-year-old, who went through a prolonged funk last season and took his time to get going this campaign.

The media have remained on side – who can forget Foden ‘laying it on a plate’ for Eberechi Eze during an England match.

But he’s suffered the biggest drop in value of any Premier League footballer, largely because his 2024 form was so stellar it boosted his value to €140million.

