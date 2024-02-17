The 10 Premier League stars who have lost the most market value since 2021-22

Big-name stars from Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are among the 10 Premier League players to have seen their market value nosedive over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

Whether it be age, lack of form, an ill-advised transfer or a combination of all three, some big-name players have seen their reputations dented since the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve charted the 10 Premier League players who have lost the most market value since July 2021.

=9. Andrew Robertson (-30million)

The first of two Liverpool entrants on this list, Robertson’s value has fallen by 46.2% since the summer of 2021.

In fairness, the left-back had enjoyed a sensational couple of years at Anfield, winning both the Premier League and Champions League, and had just captained Scotland at their first major tournament since 1998.

He’s still one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheet, but a few injuries and the passage of time have seen Robertson’s value gently meander southwards.

=9. Mason Mount (-30million)

In July 2021, Mount started for England in the Euro 2020 final and was the talisman in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph two months previously. His value of €75million was justified.

But, while the midfielder won Chelsea’s Player of the Season award in 2021-22, the seeds of discontent had already been sewn.

Todd Boehly refused to offer him a contract extension and Mount’s form nosedived alongside his team-mates as the Blues finished 12th in 2023.

The 25-year-old’s move to Manchester United hasn’t revived his diminished reputation; Mount has largely been injured and it’s difficult to see how he fits into United’s strongest XI.

Even Gareth Southgate, one of Mount’s biggest cheerleaders, has stopped selecting him in his England squads. Here’s hoping Mount can rediscover his form.

=6. Youri Tielemans (-35million)

Tielemans was at his footballing peak in the summer of 2021; the star midfielder at Leicester, he’d scored the winner in the FA Cup final and had the entire Big Six hitching their skirts in his direction.

But the Belgium international flattered to deceive over the next two seasons as the Foxes fell from top-six irritants to relegation.

Still only 26, Tielemans joined upwardly mobile Aston Villa last summer and initially struggled to adapt to life at Villa Park.

He’s shown signs of his best form in recent weeks, but his market value has fallen 63.6% since the start of 2021-22.

=6. Son Heung-min (-35million)

Son is still brilliant, but a combination of age and loss of form in 2022-23 has seen the Tottenham forward’s value dip in recent seasons.

Now aged 31, the South Korea captain isn’t getting any younger, but 12 goals and six assists in the Premier League this year suggest there’s still life in his weathered legs yet.

=6. Mohamed Salah (-35million)

Like Son, Salah’s decreased value is a mixture of an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign for Liverpool and the fact he’s now 31.

Even as his side struggled last season, falling from second to fifth, the Egypt international still recorded 28 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

And Salah is on course to eclipse those numbers as Liverpool push for the Premier League title. It’s worth noting that Transfermarkt still value him at €65million, the highest of any player on this list.

=4. Casemiro (-40million)

Casemiro was playing for Real Madrid in 2021, not moving to the Premier League until Manchester United lost their first two matches in 2022-23 and panic bought the midfielder for £60million.

The Brazilian enjoyed a successful debut season at Old Trafford, helping United win the League Cup, but there have been times this year when it would appear time has caught up with the serial winner.

Casemiro is still important to United’s midfield and his experience is invaluable in helping Kobbie Mainoo’s development – but his €40million drop feels about right for a player now in his 30s.

=4. Kevin De Bruyne (-40million)

Age and an increasing amount of long-term injuries have seen De Bruyne’s value slip over the past two-and-a-half years.

Since returning from injury in January 2024, the Belgium international has seven assists and two goals in seven appearances. He’s still jaw-droppingly brilliant.

=2. Raphael Varane (-45million)

Varane’s valuation has tumbled since joining Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Injuries haven’t helped, nor has playing in an inconsistent backline that never seems too far away from collapsing even during good runs of form.

The former France international is now valued at €25million by Transfermarkt,

=2. Raheem Sterling (-45million)

England’s golden boy at Euro 2020 has seen his reputation tumble off a cliff since leaving Manchester City for Chelsea in 2022.

While Sterling is capable of flashes of brilliance, he’s been unable to produce any sort of consistency in a struggling side and has lost his place in the England squad.

For a player who will celebrate his 30th birthday in December, time is running out to recapture his former prowess.

1. Timo Werner (-48million)

Werner was already a punchline by 2021 after struggling to justify his £48million price tag at Chelsea. Nobody was surprised when the Germany international returned to RB Leipzig the following year.

What was more surprising was that Werner also failed to catch fire back in the Bundesliga – Leipzig were more than happy to loan the forward to Tottenham in January 2024.

For a player who does a lot of things right, his inability to score consistently condemns Werner to the biggest drop in valuation over the past few years.

