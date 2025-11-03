What would the Premier League look like without Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland?

It’s a question we’ve pondered ever since the Norway international arrived on these shores and immediately set about rewriting the record books.

One of the most hyped signings in Premier League history, Haaland immediately washed away any notions of the ‘Bundesliga tax’ when he proved just as prolific in England, firing Man City to the treble in his debut season with 52 goals in all competitions.

While that remains his career-best tally, he’s on track to beat it in 2025-26, having refound his most devastatingly efficient goalscoring form once again.

But are City too reliant on their big No.9? He’s scored the vast majority of their goals this season, with few others chipping in.

Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve remains their second top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with two own goals.

No other player in City’s squad has scored more than once; Haaland himself has 13, singlehandedly outscoring nine of the 20 teams in the division.

Two of their three league defeats this season have been 1-0 losses (to Tottenham and Aston Villa) – which sends the message that if you can stop Haaland, you can stop City.

“He [Haaland] could have scored four or five at the end. He’s our key man,” Pep Guardiola told reporters after Haaland scored both of their goals in last month’s 2-0 victory over Everton.

“At the same time, we cannot do good things with just Erling. Our wingers, attacking midfielders and the other players have to make a step up.”

Guardiola wasn’t shy about naming those who missed chances, who ought to be contributing more to lighten the load on Haaland’s shoulders.

“The chances we create are so clear,” added the City manager.

“They have to score goals. Savinho had two [chances], Jeremy had two, Tijjani had another one, and they have to score at that level.

“We have to score more. If we don’t create it’s fine but when we create we have to score. They know it. We talk about it for a long time. In the training sessions they are good at finishing so they have to do it.”

Relying on a centre-forward to this extent is a far cry from Guardiola’s 2021-22 City side – after Aguero’s departure but before Haaland’s arrival – who played most of the campaign without a traditional striker and won the title in style, scoring 99 goals.

Eight different players scored seven or more Premier League goals that year, and Kevin De Bruyne was their top scorer with just 15.

Of course, this table is worth taking with a pinch of salt and isn’t supposed to be taken as gospel. Take away Haaland and City might be playing in a different style that gets more out of their wingers and midfielders.

But it is an interesting exercise in seeing exactly how influential Haaland’s goals have been in keeping City in the title picture this season.

Here’s how the table stacks up in full if you take away Haaland’s goals and the bearing they had on each of City’s results:

1. Arsenal — 27 pts, +16 GD

2. Bournemouth — 19 pts, +5 GD

3. Liverpool — 18 pts, +4 GD

4. Tottenham — 17 pts, +9 GD

5. Chelsea — 17 pts, +7 GD

6. Sunderland — 17 pts, +4 GD

7. Manchester United — 17 pts, +3 GD

8. Crystal Palace — 16 pts, +5 GD

9. Brighton — 15 pts, +3 GD

10. Aston Villa — 15 pts, -1 GD

11. Brentford — 14 pts, -1 GD

12. Newcastle — 12 pts, -1 GD

13. Everton — 12 pts, -1 GD

14. Manchester City — 12pts, -1 GD (↓13)

15. Fulham — 11 pts, -2 GD

16. Leeds United — 11 pts, -8 GD

17. Burnley — 10 pts, -9 GD

18. West Ham — 7 pts, -11 GD

19. Nottingham Forest — 6 pts, -12 GD

20. Wolves — 2 pts, -13 GD

