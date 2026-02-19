Manchester United are top of the Premier League table from this calendar year, having picked up more points than Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in 2026 so far.

It’s been a madcap start to the year, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest all making a change in the dugout.

Ruben Amorim departed Old Trafford after a string of iffy results and a falling out with the board. His last game in charge was a 1-1 draw away to old rivals Leeds United, while caretaker manager Darren Fletcher subsequently oversaw an FA Cup elimination and a 2-2 draw with relegation-bound Burnley.

It’s been a serious uptick in results since then, though, with interim boss Michael Carrick masterminding four successive league wins – something Amorim never managed – and a draw with West Ham.

In fact, the Red Devils are the only side in the Premier League that are still unbeaten so far this calendar year. That lad might still be waiting for his haircut, but the direction of travel appears promising.

It’s been a similar story for Chelsea under Liam Rosenior, who also won his first four Premier League matches, having replaced Enzo Maresca in January. The Blues have taken just one fewer point than Manchester United since the turn of the year.

Surprisingly enough it’s Bournemouth and Brentford who sit third and fourth respectively in the calendar year table, having each accrued 14 points.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries finished 2025 in stuttering form but they’ve picked things up since, despite losing talisman Antoine Semenyo, ensuring the Spanish coach will surely be among the top candidates for bigger jobs this summer.

Brentford, meanwhile, have maintained their surprising form and remain dark horses for Champions League qualification.

League leaders Arsenal sit fifth, having won just three of eight league outings in 2026 so far.

Their title tilt is suffering a major wobble, but they can take solace in chasers Manchester City enduring the exact same form over the same period (with marginally worse goal difference). Aston Villa, too, sit seventh in the calendar year table – two points behind the stuttering Gunners.

Further down towards midtable, West Ham and Leeds United are showing signs of life to make the relegation battle extra interesting, while Liverpool and Newcastle continue to falter. They’ve won just two and three Premier League matches, respectively, in 2026 so far.

At the lower end of the mix, Sunderland’s form has begun to peter out – 15th since New Year’s Day – while Championship-bound Wolves are surprisingly 16th.

Brighton and Crystal Palace are 17th and 18th respectively, their form raising the question of whether they could get dragged into the relegation picture.

Tottenham sit rock bottom of the 2026 table. They’re the only side in the Premier League yet to win a game this calendar year. Igor Tudor has some job to turn that ship around.

Here’s how the table stacks up since the turn of the year.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

