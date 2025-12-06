Aston Villa have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround since their dismal start to the 2025-26 campaign, in which they failed to score a goal in each of their first four outings.

Unai Emery’s men drew a blank against Newcastle United, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Everton and only managed a 1-1 draw away to 10-man Sunderland in late September.

Going winless in their first five matches, taking just three points from 15 available, left Villa sitting in the relegation zone following the draw on Wearside.

“Villa lack confidence and have been unable so far to show the quality of the previous two campaigns,” noted the BBC’s report from that match.

“The pressure is likely to mount on Emery if they still remain winless after their next two league games at home to Fulham and Burnley.”

Sure enough, Villa went on to win those games, which proved to be the springboard for one of the club’s best-ever runs of form in the Premier League era.

Villa have now won nine of their last 10 league outings, that winning run only briefly punctuated with a 2-0 loss away to Liverpool.

They’ve beaten the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and now Arsenal in this stellar run, with the last-gasp 2-1 victory over Mikel Arteta’s Gunners seeing them climb as high as second in the Premier League table, just two points off the summit.

“So happy,” responded Emery, talking with TNT Sports following Villa’s statement victory over the league leaders.

“We finished this week really playing like we need to – competing, demanding ourselves, adapting to the opponent and playing with personality. Dominating sometimes and getting in the box, being intense and aggressive when we needed. Villa Park is special, the supporters transmit the energy to us. How they responded is fantastic.

“We are going to focus game by game. We know our only way is if we are trying to focus on each competition. Europa League we want to play well but Premier League is our first priority. We have to respond like we did it today.”

Here’s how the Premier League table stacks up since Aston Villa finally scored their first goal of the season in the 1-1 draw away to Sunderland.

