Brighton have made a flying start to the season and the table since they appointed Fabian Hurzeler illustrates that their fine form is no flash in the pan.

The Seagulls sit third in the Premier League table, the closest challengers to Manchester City and Arsenal through the first seven games.

Brighton have scored more goals than anyone else this season, and no one has conceded fewer. Their clean sheet in the 5-0 pummelling of Palace on Sunday was their fifth – the most in the league.

Hurzeler’s success, though, goes back far beyond the start of the current season.

The German was appointed in the summer of 2024. Then a relative unknown and just 31 years old, Hurzeler replaced Roberto De Zerbi, who had led Brighton to their highest-ever finish – sixth – in 2022-23 but left the Italian left the AmEx after the Seagulls finished 11th in 2023/24.

This is the overall Premier League table since Hurzeler took charge in June 2024…

Under Hurzeler’s management, through two full seasons and the start of the current campaign, Brighton are sixth – equal to their highest-ever position.

The Seagulls have achieved this consistency all the while making a net profit in the transfer market over the last five years.

The only season in which they spent more than they made was Hurzeler’s first, when they invested £191million.

Even that spend, though, could yet yield a hefty profit. According to Transfermarkt, the players bought in that period who are still at the club this term have seen their collective value rise by £69million since their Brighton debuts.

Last season, Brighton made £56million in the transfer market and this summer they turned a profit of almost £11million before leading the pursuit of Arsenal and City who, between them in the recent window, had a net spend of more than £240million.

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