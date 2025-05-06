Liverpool won the 2024-25 Premier League title at a canter, but do they top the league table over the past 100 league matches?

Over the last 100 games, City are still top of the Premier League, but only just, and they are being outdone by Arsenal on goal difference. The Gunners have been pipped for second by Liverpool, courtesy of the points accrued during their title triumph.

Villa and Newcastle’s consistent performances under Unai Emery and Eddie Howe, respectively, see them take fourth and fifth spot over the last 100 games.

They have both overtaken Manchester United, whose terrible form this season has not helped matters.

Chelsea’s poor form has also not helped them, and though they are coming back into form now, it will take another few positive performances for them to break back into one of the better positions.

Tottenham are also clearly not in the best of shape, only just in the top half over the last 100 games.

Every side in the top half has a positive goal difference over their last century of matches, and it’s not until Bournemouth in 12th that the first negative goal difference appears.

Everton have an eight-point gap at the bottom of the consistent Premier League sides, highlighting how they’ve largely hung on by the skin of their teeth in recent seasons, but have done enough to remain in the top flight.

Here is the full Premier League table over each team’s last 100 games (or as close as possible).

Note: We have only included teams that participated in the Premier League across the entire period, meaning Burnley, Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester, Luton, Sheffield United and Southampton are all excluded.

1. Manchester City – 218 pts, GD +122 (Played 100)

2. Liverpool – 215 pts, GD +110 (Played 100)

3. Arsenal – 213 pts, GD +126 (Played 101)

4. Aston Villa – 180 pts, GD +35 (Played 100)

5. Newcastle – 176 points, GD +70 (Played 100)

6. Manchester United – 154 pts, GD +5 (Played 100)

7. Chelsea – 149 pts, GD +21 (Played 100)

8. Brighton – 147 pts, GD +12 (Played 100)

9. Tottenham – 141 pts, GD +16 (Played 100)

10. Brentford – 136 pts, GD +11 (Played 100)

11. Fulham – 135 pts, GD 0 (Played 100)

13. Crystal Palace – 127 pts, GD -10 (Played 100)

14. Bournemouth – 127 pts, GD -21 (Played 100)

14. Nottingham Forest – 126 pts, GD -21 (Played 99)

15. Wolves – 119 pts, GD -44 (Played 100)

16. West Ham – 118 pts, GD -43 (Played 100)

17. Everton – 110 pts, GD -40 (Played 99)

