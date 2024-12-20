The bonkers Premier League table over the last 38 games: Arsenal, Man City or Liverpool top?

There’s a hair’s breadth between Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal when you look at how the Premier League stacks up over the 38 matches – i.e. a full season’s worth.

We’re almost at the halfway point of the 2024-25 campaign. But who’s sustained title-worthy form over a full year? And which clubs ought to be worried over sustained relegation form?

We’ve taken a look at how every club in the Premier League has fared over their last 38 games in the competition, which takes us back to around this time last year.

Of course, this method lacks the perfect symmetry of every club having played one another twice, but it does make for interesting reading with a larger sample size.

Perennial champions Manchester City may be suffering an almighty blip at the moment, but they’ve still taken more points than any other side over the past 38 matches. That serves as a reminder of quite how relentless they were in the latter half of last season.

Liverpool have only taken one fewer point than the reigning champions, though, which ought to give Arne Slot encouragement that they can go all the way this year.

The inverse of City, last season they fell away during the title race run-in but have recovered to set the pace at the summit so far this season.

Arsenal are only one point further back behind Slot’s Reds. Last season they couldn’t quite match City’s blistering pace but they were formidable in the latter half of the campaign, and while they’ve stuttered so far in 2024-25 they’ve still notched enough points to sit comfortably in the top three.

Looking further back, Chelsea aren’t a million miles off it. They finished strong last season under Mauricio Pochettino and appear to have continued their ascent to title challengers under his successor Enzo Maresca.

From there, there’s a sizeable gap down to Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester United but surprise package Bournemouth aren’t far off that group of clubs with ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League.

At the other end of the table, Wolves are the worst-performing side by a fairly sizeable distance – so it can’t be said that Gary O’Neil’s sacking was a hasty decision.

Here’s how the Premier League table stacks up over the past 38 matches. Note: we’ve only included the 17 clubs who have been in the division throughout this period.

1. Manchester City – 85pts, GD +47

2. Liverpool – 84pts, GD +43

3. Arsenal – 83pts, GD +58

4. Chelsea – 78pts, GD +32

5. Tottenham – 59pts, GD +20

6. Aston Villa – 58pts, GD -1

7. Newcastle – 57pts, GD +13

8. Manchester United – 55pts, GD +4

9. Bournemouth – 54pts, GD -1

10. Fulham – 50pts, GD -4

11. Nottingham Forest – 50pts, GD -5

12. Crystal Palace – 49pts, GD +3

13. West Ham – 47pts, GD -18

14. Brighton – 46pts, GD -11

15. Brentford – 43pts, GD -8

16. Everton – 43pts, GD -16

17. Wolves – 36pts, GD -26