Tottenham are yet to win a Premier League match in 2026 but their woes go much further back than just this year.

Spurs finished just outside the relegation zone last season, saved only by the three teams below them being miles off the pace. But success in the Europa League hasn’t served as a springboard, since they are 18th in the table with six games left to play this season.

Whether they survive or suffer an unthinkable relegation will be one of the defining stories of the season in the Premier League.

Just how poor Tottenham have been over the past year is emphasised by the Premier League table over the timeframe of their past 38 games, in which they would place 18th after just seven wins.

Of the teams who have been in the Premier League for both seasons encompassed by the timeline in question, only current basement side Wolves are worse.

Tottenham’s points record over their past 38 Premier League games is even worse than Leeds and Sunderland’s, despite those two clubs being promoted from the Championship ahead of the current season and therefore only having 31 and 32 Premier League games to count points from.

It’s worth remembering that Spurs shifted their attention from the pursuit of Premier League points to preparation for the Europa League final towards the tail end of last season, going winless from their last seven league games.

They cannot afford a similar end to the current campaign or else it could spell disaster.

Debutant coach Roberto De Zerbi insisted after their latest loss to Sunderland: “I can be a big brother, father, they don’t need a coach. They don’t need to improve football. They can play better and they will play better once we reach a different level of confidence.

“Absolutely, I’m sure if we are able to win a game then everything will change.”

Elsewhere in the aforementioned table, it’s telling that defending champions Liverpool have the same amount of points over the past 38 games as Brentford (60).

Aston Villa also impressively stand third in the timeframe’s table, behind only current title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

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