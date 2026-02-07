Manchester United are TOP of the Premier League table since Christmas, having picked up more points than Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool over the past six weeks.

The Red Devils had shown the odd sign of life under Ruben Amorim, but they were still stuttering and failing to put any form together.

The table on Christmas Day underlines that, with them seventh – within touching distance of a Champions League spot – but sitting behind newly-promoted Sunderland.

They were also level on points with Crystal Palace. How times change.

Since then, Manchester United have sacked Amorim and put themselves in a commanding position for a top-four finish, having enjoyed a superb four-match winning streak under current caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, sit rock bottom of the Premier League table since Christmas. They now find themselves a massive 15 points behind Manchester United, looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s title charge has hit the odd wobble, but they remain on track to top the table, having won five of their last eight matches.

That stands in stark contrast to closest challengers Manchester City, who have only won two of their last seven league outings and find themselves in midtable mediocrity in the table since Christmas.

It’s the same story for the reigning champions Liverpool, who will need to improve if they’re to keep up with much-improved Manchester United and Chelsea, first and third respectively since Christmas, in the race for Champions League qualification.

Elsewhere, the likes of Brentford, Everton, Bournemouth and Fulham are all in impressive form, while Leeds United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest have all shown signs of life in their battle against the drop.

Championship-bound Wolves and Burnley unsurprisingly find themselves in the bottom three, but the direction of travel looks particularly concerning for Tottenham (17th) and Crystal Palace (20th) – could they be dragged into the mire?

Here’s how the table since Christmas stacks up in full.

