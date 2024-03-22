The Premier League table since England appointed Gareth Southgate

Thirty-three clubs have played Premier League football since Gareth Southgate became England manager – but which teams have fared best since his appointment in 2016?

Southgate replaced Sam Allardyce in the England hot-seat after the latter had infamously lasted just one match in the prestigious role.

Taking over a side at its lowest ebb in the modern era – this was just three months after losing to Iceland at the European Championship – the former Middlesbrough boss guided England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

Supported by the emergence of several world-class talents, the Three Lions lost in the final of Euro 2020 before narrowly being ousted by France in the quarter-finals of Qatar 2022.

As England prepare for this summer’s Euros, with Southgate’s squad second favourites to win the competition behind the French, it cannot be argued that the national team has benefited from an increasingly strong domestic league over the past eight years.

So we’ve crunched the numbers and compiled the Premier League table since Southgate took charge of the England team on 27 September 2016. Clubs have played 288 matches unless otherwise stated.

1. Manchester City – 670pts, GD +466

2. Liverpool – 626pts, GD +355

3. Arsenal – 529pts, GD +198

4. Tottenham – 525pts, GD +209

5. Manchester United – 524pts, GD +145

6. Chelsea – 515pts, GD +172

7. West Ham United – 380pts, GD -37

8. Everton – 365pts, GD -63

9. Leicester City – 350pts, GD +17 (played 260)

10. Newcastle United – 338pts, GD -22 (played 256)

11. Crystal Palace – 333pts, GD -92

12. Brighton – 313pts, GD -43 (played 256)

13. Wolves – 294pts, GD -38 (played 218)

14. Southampton – 273pts, GD -138 (played 260)

15. Burnley – 272pts, GD -121 (played 251)

16. Aston Villa – 252pts, GD +4 (played 181)

17. Bournemouth – 23pts, GD -107 (played 212)

18. Watford – 181pts, GD -125 (played 184)

19. Fulham – 144pts, GD -72 (played 143)

20. Brentford – 131pts, GD -9 (played 105)

21. Leeds United – 128pts, GD -59 (played 114)

22. West Brom – 94pts, GD -75 (played 108)

23. Sheffield United – 91pts, GD -93 (played 104)

24. Stoke City – 75pts, GD -37 (played 70)

25. Swansea City – 70pts, GD -48 (played 70)

26. Nottingham Forest – 63pts, GD -46 (played 67)

27. Huddersfield Town – 53pts, GD -84 (played 76)

28. Norwich City – 43pts, GD -110 (played 76)

29. Cardiff City – 34pts, GD -35 (played 38)

30. Hull City – 27pts, GD -38 (played 32)

31. Middlesbrough – 23pts, GD -23 (played 32)

32. Sunderland – 23pts, GD -33 (played 32)

33. Luton Town – 22pts, GD -18 (played 29)

