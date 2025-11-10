The agonising wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been extended even further. You only need to take a look at the Premier League table since the release of GTA V for a picture of how long it’s been.

The dream of a World Cup summer alongside the most long-awaited video game in history is over. We won’t be plugging the gaps between games

Rockstar Games have recently announced that GTA 6’s release has been pushed back further to November 2026.

To say the world has changed since the last instalment was released in September 2013 would be an understatement. The iPhone 5 was still the latest model. Barack Obama was the president and David Cameron was the prime minister.

Barely anyone had heard of the word ‘Brexit’ and, most shockingly of all, Manchester United were the reigning Premier League champions.

The Red Devils had kept up their eerie record of winning the English league title in every year a GTA game had been released.

Even as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor David Moyes made a wobbly start to life at Old Trafford, few could have predicted how far they’d drop off in the years since GTA V.

Noisy neighbours Manchester City have taken over 200 more points in the Premier League table since GTA V’s release.

The Red Devils have also picked up considerably fewer points than Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea and only as many as Tottenham – who would have seen that coming 12 years ago?

We’ve seen Manchester City win seven league titles, Chelsea win two, Liverpool win two and, of course, Leicester City too.

Alongside the traditional ‘big six’, Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace have been the only three ever-presents in the top flight.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have spent stints in the Championship in the intervening period, while present-day mainstays Brighton, Bournemouth and Brentford were lower down the pyramid when GTA V hit the shelves.

Thirty-five different clubs have competed in the Premier League since GTA V’s release, with QPR, Middlesbrough, Luton and Ipswich all enduring short and not-especially-sweet one-season spells up.

Here’s how the full Premier League table stacks up since GTA V’s release.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

READ NEXT: The last time Man Utd – & each of the ‘big six’ – won five matches in a row



TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Premier League nostalgia quiz: 2000s edition