Since West Ham appointed Graham Potter, only Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester have picked up fewer points in the Premier League.

After parting company with David Moyes at the end of last season, West Ham appointed Julen Lopetegui and had high hopes for the 2024-25 campaign.

However, it quickly became apparent that Lopetegui wasn’t the right man for the job and he was dismissed at the start of January, with West Ham sat 14th in the Premier League.

Potter was the man to replace him and things started out fairly well for the former Chelsea boss as he beat Fulham 4-1 in his first game in charge.

Unfortunately for West Ham fans, things haven’t really taken off under Potter from that point onward.

In the Premier League, Potter has averaged just one point per game with the Hammers, having only won three of his first 13 league matches.

For context, under Moyes last season, West Ham averaged 1.37 points per game and finished ninth, ahead of the likes of Crystal Palace, Brighton and Bournemouth.

Their latest game against already relegated Southampton was yet another setback in West Ham’s season.

Jarrod Bowen gave his side the lead, but they couldn’t hold on to all three points as Lesley Ugochukwu popped up with a last-minute equaliser for the Championship-bound side.

It now means that the Hammers are winless in their last six matches, having only scored five goals in the last 540 minutes of Premier League football.

The result leaves West Ham sat 16th in the Premier League and only one point ahead of Wolves – who have a game in hand.

Fortunately for the Hammers, they still have a 15-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone, meaning it’s near impossible that they will be relegated this season.

“I wouldn’t say we need a major rebuild,” Potter said prior to West Ham’s draw with Southampton.

“All teams look to improve. We’re not where we want to be, but we have to work together to put a team together our fans can be proud of.”

Next up, West Ham will take on Brighton as Potter will face off against his former side.

If the Hammers don’t pick up their form in their remaining six matches, they could end the season with their lowest points tally since 2010-11 when they were relegated to the Championship.

To illustrate just how poor West Ham have been in recent months, here is the Premier League table since they hired Potter back in January.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

READ NEXT: The 3 Premier League centre-backs better than Van Dijk according to Alan Shearer

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name West Ham’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers?