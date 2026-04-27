Vitor Pereira’s impact at Nottingham Forest must not be overlooked, even if the manager still reckons his side needs more points to stay in the Premier League.

Forest’s 5-0 demolition of Sunderland on Friday night took the Reds to 39 points and seemingly safe, before West Ham and Tottenham both won to keep the gap at five points.

Even with Forest eight points clear before the Hammers and Spurs played on Saturday, Pereira was at pains to insist that his side cannot take their foot off the gas.

“It’s not enough, we need more points. We need to keep our mentality. We cannot relax; we must face the final four games. This is our Champions League. To play the final four games we need to be at Champions League level.”

That may seem a big ask of a side scrapping against relegation, but Forest have been showing the form of a European contender since Pereira was appointed.

The Portuguese manager was hired on February 15, when he found Forest in 18th, one place above the relegation zone, three points clear of West Ham, but two behind Spurs and three off Leeds United.

Fast-forward to today, eight games later, and while Forest’s position has not been vastly transformed, their form certainly has.

This is the Premier League table since Pereira was appointed…

West Ham and Leeds’ improvements should also be noted, highlighting why Forest’s position is not as healthy as it might have been.

The form table illustrates how hard those towards the bottom are fighting. Three of the four clubs still fretting about relegation are in the top half. Spurs, of course, are not, even if they finally won their first Premier game of football in 2026 on Saturday.

But Pereira’s impact at Forest deserves more of a spotlight.

Under his management, Forest are seventh – and no team in the Premier League has scored more goals since he came in.

With Sean Dyche, Pereira’s predecessor, they were 16th. For Ange Postecoglou, they were rock bottom – obviously – while they were 13th during Nuno’s brief spell at the start of the season.

Under the three managers who came before him, Forest’s points per game through 27 games was 1.04. Under Pereira, that has improved to 1.5.

If Forest had that record through the 34 games they have played this season, they would be in sixth place, one below the Champions League places.

Of course, Forest could yet be playing Champions League football next season if they win the Europa League.

Pereira has been told that Premier League safety is the priority, but in this form, Forest can thrive on multiple fronts.

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