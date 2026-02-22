Tottenham are bonafide relegation candidates if you look at the Premier League table over the past 38 matches.

Of the 17 teams to have been in the top flight over the past year – not including last season’s relegated trio or the newly-promoted clubs in 2025-26 – only Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken fewer points than Spurs.

We’re still scratching our heads over how a member of the league’s so-called ‘big six’, the reigning Europa League winners who finished above the likes of Barcelona, Man City, Real Madrid and PSG in the Champions League league phase, could possibly be threatened by relegation – but a season’s worth of games should provide a sober wake-up call.

Sunderland have played 10 fewer matches and have picked up more points in this table. So too have Leeds United, among Spurs’ direct rivals for relegation, and they’ve only picked up three fewer points.

Elsewhere in the table, Aston Villa sit third – ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool – while Manchester United are down in eighth, only marginally ahead of the likes of Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

West Ham have been comparable to Spurs over the past 38 games, but they’ve shown more signs of life in recent weeks.

Tottenham’s interim manager Igor Tudor is not worrying about relegation, but he did concede that he’s stepping into “emergency” situation.

“100%,” Tudor responded when asked if he believes that the club will still be in the Premier League next season.

“What I saw this week was the quality of the players. We have enormous quality in the squad.”

“When you start pre-season and then you have 50 days in pre-season and you have 20 players, of course then we see the style.

“This is an emergency, an emergency situation, when you need to find fast what suits the 10 plus three players and it’s totally different.”

Here’s how the table stacks up since March 2025, with most teams in the division playing a season’s worth of games over that period.

