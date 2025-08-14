Premier League teams’ market value often reflects their position in the table. Clubs with the biggest squads and most expensive stars usually fight at the top, while those with smaller budgets face an uphill battle.

As the 2025–26 season begins, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea boast the highest total valuations. At the other end, promoted sides Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley operate with far leaner squads. The divide is clear, and it shapes the competition before a ball is kicked.

This ranking of every club by squad value (per Transfermarkt) shows just how big the financial gaps are across the league, and how those gaps often influence results.

Premier League teams’ market value 2025–26

Manchester City top the market value standings at £1.11billion (€1.32bn, $1.44bn). That figure is driven by their elite attacking talent, with Erling Haaland’s valuation above £169million keeping them clear of most rivals. Squad depth and consistent silverware add to their worth before any future sales are considered.

Arsenal match City’s headline figure of £1.11billion (€1.32bn, $1.44bn), with Bukayo Saka among the league’s most valuable players. Their young core means much of the valuation should hold, even if results fluctuate over the season. Saka’s figure above £126million underlines his status as both a key performer and a commercial asset.

Chelsea’s total of £985.5million (€1.17bn, $1.27bn) comes with more uncertainty. Cole Palmer’s rapid rise and strong valuations for other top earners have boosted their figure. Even so, their challenge is turning that squad value into consistent performances on the pitch.

Liverpool follow with £874.9million (€1.04bn, $1.14bn). Mohamed Salah’s value and global profile keep them competitive in financial and commercial terms. New additions this summer have strengthened the squad and helped to maintain their place among the league’s most valuable sides.

Manchester United’s £750.1million (€892.2m, $971.6m) total reflects a mix of high earners and younger talents. Bruno Fernandes is a major contributor to their overall valuation, though summer departures have trimmed the total from last season.

Tottenham sit on £699.1million (€832.1m, $905.2m). They remain strong in market terms, but are still a tier below the very top valuations.

Big talent, smaller budgets

Newcastle’s figure of £579.8million (€689.9m, $750.5m) reflects the presence of several high-value players, though PSR restrictions have limited their summer spending.

Brighton’s £498.8million (€593.6m, $645.7m) is built on recruitment that maximises value. Aston Villa’s £474.6million (€565m, $614.4m) mirrors their push for European football, although keeping pace financially with the top six is a challenge.

Crystal Palace are valued at £383.1million (€456.2m, $495.9m), while Nottingham Forest sit close behind on £374.3million (€446m, $484.8m). Bournemouth’s £352.8million (€420.45m, $456.9m) places them comfortably in mid-table for market value.

Brentford and West Ham are almost identical on £324.6million (€386.7m / €386.65m, $419.9m). Everton’s £285.4million (€340.2m, $369.3m) and Fulham’s £278.1million (€331.6m, $359.9m) keep them above Wolves, whose £267.3million (€319m, $346.2m) ranks 17th overall.

At the bottom, Leeds United’s £228.2million (€272.3m, $296.7m) and Sunderland’s £216.1million (€258.2m, $281.2m) are respectable for newly promoted teams. Burnley’s £197.6million (€235.9m, $256.9m) leaves them last in the standings, but they will still look to compete for survival.

These valuations often correlate with results, but not always. The Premier League highest-paid players in 2025-26 tend to be found near the top of this list, yet market value also reflects potential, squad age and resale prospects.

Premier League teams’ market value ranking

Manchester City – £1,122,000,000 (€1,320,000,000, $1,452,000,000) Arsenal – £1,122,000,000 (€1,320,000,000, $1,452,000,000) Chelsea – £994,500,000 (€1,170,000,000, $1,287,000,000) Liverpool – £884,000,000 (€1,040,000,000, $1,144,000,000) Manchester United – £758,370,000 (€892,200,000, $981,420,000) Tottenham Hotspur – £707,285,000 (€832,100,000, $915,310,000) Newcastle United – £586,415,000 (€689,900,000, $758,890,000) Brighton & Hove Albion – £504,560,000 (€593,600,000, $652,960,000) Aston Villa – £480,250,000 (€565,000,000, $621,500,000) Crystal Palace – £387,770,000 (€456,200,000, $501,820,000) Nottingham Forest – £379,100,000 (€446,000,000, $490,600,000) AFC Bournemouth – £357,382,500 (€420,450,000, $462,495,000) Brentford – £328,695,000 (€386,700,000, $425,370,000) West Ham United – £328,652,500 (€386,650,000, $425,315,000) Everton – £289,170,000 (€340,200,000, $374,220,000) Fulham – £281,860,000 (€331,600,000, $364,760,000) Wolverhampton Wanderers – £271,150,000 (€319,000,000, $350,900,000) Leeds United – £231,455,000 (€272,300,000, $299,530,000) Sunderland – £219,470,000 (€258,200,000, $284,020,000) Burnley – £200,515,000 (€235,900,000, $259,490,000)

