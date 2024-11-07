The 10 Premier League teenagers who earn more than Kobbie Mainoo

While Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo is undoubtedly one of the most talented youngsters in the Premier League, he doesn’t rank among the top 10 highest-paid teenagers in the league.

With vast sums of money currently sloshing around in the Premier League, players as young as 18 are now earning upwards of £80,000 per week in some cases.

In the case of Mainoo, he currently takes home a weekly salary of £20,000 per week at Old Trafford. Using figures from Capology, here are the 10 Premier League teenagers who currently earn more than Mainoo.

=6. Rico Lewis – £25,000 per week

Given the amount that Lewis has developed over the last 18 months playing under Pep Guardiola, we can only imagine that he’s due a pay rise soon.

The 19-year-old has started in eight of Manchester City’s 10 league matches so far this season and he’s quickly become a fan favourite among the City fanbase.

“He’s so good in so many aspects – he always wins the ball, he’s so intelligent defensively and so aggressive one v one,” Guardiola said when discussing Lewis.

“He played against one of the best wingers in Europe and of course he can come in midfield and play, or centrally and arrive in the final third with intelligence and do many things, but he’s a really, really good defender.”

=6. Wilson Odobert – £25,000 per week

After making the switch from Burnley to Tottenham over the summer, the 19-year-old winger was handed a contract worth £25,000 per week.

The youngster has only been used sparingly by Ange Postecoglou so far, but he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him yet.

=6. Luis Guilherme – £25,000 per week

The Brazil U20 international joined West Ham from Palmeiras over the summer and now earns a yearly salary of £1.3million.

Hammers fans haven’t seen much of him yet, but he’s certainly got the potential to develop into a top player in the years to come.

=6. Facundo Buonanotte – £25,000 per week

Currently on loan with Leicester City, Buonanotte is tied down until 2028 with his parent club Brighton on a contract worth £25,000 per week.

The creative midfielder has been a standout performer for the Foxes this season too with five goal contributions in his first nine league appearances of the season.

=6. Gustavo Nunes – £25,000 per week

Brentford have unearthed plenty of gems over the years and we wouldn’t be surprised if Nunes falls into that category.

The Brazilian winger is yet to make his debut for the Bees following his £10million switch from Gremio as he’s spent the last few weeks recovering from a stress fracture.

READ NEXT: 7 Premier League loanees currently thriving in the Championship: Doak, Gilchrist…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 worst teams in Premier League history?

=4. Evan Ferguson – £30,000 per week

He’s barely featured this season but his potential is through the roof. Ferguson made a name for himself in the 2022-23 campaign when he managed to score six league goals in just 952 minutes of football.

He’s been linked with plenty of ‘top six’ sides over the past few years, although he’s firmly behind the in-form Danny Welbeck at this point in time.

=4. Dean Huijsen – £30,000 per week

At just 19, Huijsen already has a lot of experience. Coming through the ranks at Malaga, he was signed by Juventus and spent time on loan at Roma under Jose Mourinho before signing for Bournemouth this summer.

He’s being integrated slowly and has started just twice in the Premier League at the time of writing, but there is no doubting his potential. The Cherries have a top-class prospect on their hands.

3. Marc Guiu – £50,000 per week

It was a surprise to see Guiu leave Barcelona after breaking into the first-team under Xavi in 2023-24, but with a new manager in place and London calling, he made the jump.

And for £50,000-per-week, it’s no surprise. The Spanish striker is still only 18 and is far from the finished product, but Chelsea have done their best to purchase potential and Guiu certainly has that.

His only Premier League appearance to date was as a substitute in a narrow defeat to Manchester City. He’s still waiting for his first goal for the club.

READ: 6 iconic Premier League goals that would have been disallowed by VAR

2. Archie Gray – £75,000 per week

One of the most highly-rated young players on the planet right now, Tottenham did incredibly well to win the race for Gray, who left hometown club Leeds this summer.

Just about every top Premier League side expressed an interest in the midfielder – who can also play full-back – but he opted for north London and it’s so far paying off, with Ange Postecoglou not fazed by his age.

The 18-year-old was outstanding in the Championship for Leeds last season and has already made 10 appearances for Spurs. This is just the beginning.

1. Leny Yoro – £115,000 per week

The teenager with the highest wages in the league is yet to even make his official debut for Manchester United – although that’s no fault of his own.

Mainoo’s new teammate, Yoro is widely regarded as the top centre-back prospect in world football and seemed destined for Real Madrid, before United somehow beat them to a deal with Rennes for his signature. However, a foot injury suffered in pre-season has kept him out of action until now.

Given United’s struggles and his potential, the pressure will be on Yoro to slot into the first-team and have a similar impact to Mainoo under the new management of Ruben Amorim.