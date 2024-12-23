The 10 Premier League teenagers who have gained the most value in 2024

Rising stars from Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are among the teenagers who have seen their transfer value increase the most in 2024.

It’s been a big year for a number of the Premier League’s most talented youngsters, some of whom have grown from relative unknowns to established international stars over the past 12 months.

Here are the 10 teenagers who’ve seen their transfer value increase the most over the calendar year so far, based on their Transfermarkt valuations.

10. Gustavo Nunes (+€9.9million)

This time last year Brazilian winger was unknown outside of Brazilian scouting circles, at least based on his negligible Transfermarkt valuation.

It wasn’t until February that he made his professional debut for his boyhood club Gremio and six months later he was already on the move to Brentford for a reported £10million.

The 18-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Thomas Frank’s Bees, but it’s only a matter of time. He’s also been linked with a number of Championship clubs, including Swansea City, for a January loan. Watch this space.

9. Mikey Moore (+€10million)

Those who regularly watch Tottenham’s youth sides have talked up Moore as the club’s most exciting academy prospect since Harry Kane.

Still only 17, we’re still waiting for the fleet-footed winger to make a proper breakthrough for Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs but the cup competitions are offering him opportunities and he already has a Premier League start under his belt.

He’s currently valued at €10million by Transfermarkt but you imagine Tottenham would only consider bids worth several times that to part with their most prized gem.

Give it another 12 months and we’d be amazed if Moore’s value hasn’t skyrocketed further.

8. Facundo Buonanotte (+€10million)

Brighton have proven themselves masters at scouting in South America and investing in the future and Buonanotte is just the latest evidence of that.

The 19-year-old Argentina international, signed from Rosario Central last year, is currently continuing his development with a key role in Leicester City’s bid to consolidate their Premier League status. He’s caught the eye with four goals and two assists to date this season.

Don’t be surprised if Buonanotte returns to his parent club in 2025 before getting sold for a considerable profit down the line. It’s just what Brighton do.

7. Archie Gray (+€11million)

Around this time last year, Leeds United fans were talking up Gray – great nephew of club legend Eddie – as their best, most promising academy graduate since Lewis Cook or Fabian Delph.

Unfortunately for Leeds fans, they only got to enjoy him for a season. The play-off final defeat prompted a big-money sale to Tottenham, the reported £40million fee a record sale for the Championship that eclipsed the likes of Bellingham.

Ange Postecoglou is being patient with the rising star, whose future surely lies in midfield but has once again shown his adaptability by slotting in admirably in the centre of defence.

6. Dean Huijsen (+€15.5million)

You get the sense that Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth are one of those sides that will soon be ripped apart in the transfer market, such is the level of talent at Dean Court.

Yet another quality addition is Spain Under-21 international Huijsen, signed from Juventus in the summer on a six-year deal.

The young centre-back recently underlined his quality by scoring and keeping clean sheets in the Cherries’ victories over Manchester United and Tottenham and he’s already beginning to get talked up for a move to a Big Six club in the future.

5. Jack Hinshelwood (+€17million)

Brighton don’t just bring in young talent, they develop it too.

Local lad Hinshelwood has been in the Seagulls academy since he was a child and over the past 12 months he’s progressed to become an important member of the squad under both Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler.

Ben White remains Brighton’s record homegrown sale at £50million to Arsenal but that record could one day come under threat if Hinshelwood continues on his current trajectory.

4. Tyler Dibling (+€22million)

“I’m not sure you’ll get his left foot for that,” joked Russell Martin when asked about rumours of an imminent £21million bid from Manchester United.

It’s been a thoroughly depressing return to the top flight for Southampton, but even amid a rotten run of results that have left them adrift at the foot of the table young Dibling has shone. It looks as though they’ve got an absolute diamond on their hands.

“We have offered him a contract, a really good contract for someone his age,” Martin continued, speaking in a press conference shortly before his sacking.

“At the minute, I don’t think his agent agrees, so that’s where we’re at. I think Tyler wants it done, I think Tyler’s parents want it done, so we’ll see how long that takes. There is an option. We can extend. I don’t think we want to do that – we want to reward Tyler for his performances.”

It remains to be seen what’s next for Dibling, but you can be sure Saints will struggle to keep hold of their star asset if (when?) they relegated.

3. Ethan Nwaneri (+€24million)

It was way back in September 2022 that Nwaneri made his debut at the age of 15, becoming both Arsenal’s youngest-ever player and the youngest player to ever appear in the English top flight.

No second appearance followed that season, while he made just one 13-minutes cameo last term, as he patiently bided his time in the youth ranks.

But it’s been a big few months for the 17-year-old, who has made a big step forward into Mikel Arteta’s plans this season. He’s notched three goals in three League Cup starts and made a further 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

2. Leny Yoro (+€30million)

A year ago, Yoro was just starting to be talked up as the next William Saliba, midway through an exceptional 2023-24 breakthrough campaign with his boyhood club Lille.

Back then it always felt like a matter of when rather than if he’d move to an elite European club, with Real Madrid in particular extensively linked.

So it was something of a coup for Manchester United to land the teenager’s signature, albeit at a serious premium, the reported €62.2million fee making him the most expensive player aged 18 or under in history.

No wonder his value remains sky high today, in spite of injuries delaying his start to life at Old Trafford. But he’s back fit and available now and appears to be one of the key pillars for the new project Ruben Amorim is building.

1. Kobbie Mainoo (+€49million)

During the summer of 2023, Mainoo dazzled in pre-season, producing performances that suggested he was about to break through.

Unfortunately, an ankle injury suffered in a friendly against Real Madrid kept him sidelined until late November and he’d only just started to emerge as a key player under Ten Hag this time last year.

After a whirlwind 12 months, Mainoo is now firmly established as one of the first names on United’s teamsheet, a regular England international and one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe.