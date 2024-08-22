The top 10 Premier League goalscorers of the 2020s so far: Mohamed Salah leads the way…

We’re almost halfway through the 2020s. Bloody hell. More player-manager age than wonderkid these days, but that’s okay. World keeps spinning, the ball keeps moving, and goals keep being scored.

The Premier League has been extra goal-laden in the past decade or so. Defenders and goalkeepers are better on the ball than many a 1990s midfielder, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp distilled the ultra-high press down to a fine art, and VAR is dishing out penalties with the fervour and zeal of an Edinburgh Fringe cast handing out fliers on the Royal Mile.

Who’s scored the most goals so far in this terrifying decade, though? We’ve identified the top ten Premier League goalscorers of the 2020s so far. Who do you reckon makes the cut?

=9. Raheem Sterling – 46 goals

Raheem the Dream may have had a bit of a tough time recently, failing to even make the matchday squad for Chelsea’s first Premier League game of the season, but he racked up double figures in all of his final three seasons at Manchester City. Added to his Chelsea goals, that brings Sterling to 46 for the decade so far.

If he can get himself a good transfer away from West London, or break into Chelsea’s heavily swollen and inflamed team, he may yet climb the rankings. This season is crucial for the 29-year-old.

=9. Diogo Jota – 46 goals

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in the summer of 2020. At Wolves, he was used almost exclusively as a winger, but at Liverpool, the Portuguese has become a sort of nine-and-a-half. He’s also become clinical in front of goal.

Since moving to Merseyside, Jota is on 42 goals in 98 Premier League appearances. Add the four he scored for Wolves at the back end of 2019-20, and those are some might impressive numbers for a player who isn’t really a conventional striker.

=9. Bruno Fernandes – 46 goals

Manchester United’s captain scored just over a goal every three games, which is pretty good going for a midfielder. Of course, he tends to take the penalties and the free kicks, which helps, but he’s good at them. Whatever you think about the Portuguese playmaker, United would be lost without him.

8. Bukayo Saka – 47 goals

Unbelievably, Arsenal’s starboy is still only 22 years old. All but two of his 49 Premier League goals have come since the turn of the decade. He’s still improving, too.

In 2019-20 Saka scored once, the following season he notched five, the next he scored 11, then 14, then 16… He scored in Arsenal’s first game of 2024-25, and you wouldn’t bet against him breaking the 20-goal barrier the way he’s going.

READ: Comparing Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal record after 200 matches with Messi & Ronaldo

7. Callum Wilson – 50 goals

The Newcastle number 9 has been plagued by injuries throughout much of his career, but when he plays, he is absolutely prolific.

Since joining Newcastle in 2019, the Englishman has managed more than a goal every other game, and if those games had been more numerous and regular, you’d fancy he’d find himself breaching the top 3 on this particular list. C’est la vie, c’est le biscuit hamstrings.

6. Phil Foden – 53 goals

Stockport’s cat-resembling, slit-eyebrowed maestro had his highest-scoring season yet in 2023-24, bagging 19 goals for Manchester City.

Having been deployed pretty much all across the attacking line and in just about every midfield position, Foden seems to have finally found a home in the number 10 role. Last season, he racked up a record number of league appearances and goals for Pep Guardiola’s side, and at just 24, the best is likely yet to come.

READ NEXT: The 10 players with the most goal involvements in Premier League history



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?



5. Ollie Watkins – 59 goals

Ollie Watkins, or Sir Oliver George Arthur Watkins, as he’d have been known had England managed to beat Spain in the Euro 2024 Final, has been a revelation since joining the Premier League with Aston Villa.

After working his way up the English football pyramid and smashing in 25 Championship goals for Brentford in 2019-20, Watkins made the move to Villa and has reached double figures for goals in all four of his Premier League campaigns so far. The 28-year-old hit 19 last season and was a difference-maker for England at the Euros in Germany. Who’s to say he won’t top this list by the end of the decade?

4. Erling Haaland – 64 goals

The 6’4″ Yorkshire-born Norwegian robo-bastard has somehow managed to score 64 goals in his 67 Premier League appearances for Manchester City so far. He sits fourth in this list despite only arriving midway through 2022. So when we said, just now, who’s to say Ollie Watkins won’t be top of this list come the end of the decade?… Well, the answer is probably Erling Haaland, isn’t it?

As long as he stays in the Premier League, the goalscoring records are essentially at his mercy. It’s very obvious that Haaland was born of a petri dish encased inside a Mitre Ultimax, incubated in a goal net. If he wants to smash the records, he will.

QUIZ: Can you name the top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

3. Heung-min Son – 73 goals

South Korea’s football and pop culture icon has played 30+ Premier League games for Tottenham for eight consecutive seasons. He’s equally good on either wing or playing through the middle, he’s rapid, he’s almost totally two-footed, and he’s a world-class finisher. He’s also 6ft tall and not frightened of the physical side of the game.

In essence, Heung-min Son is the perfect attacker, and his 73 goals since the beginning of 2020 are testament to that. In that time, he’s also chipped in with more than a few assists for the next fella on this list.

2. Harry Kane – 84 goals

Scorer of goals, captain of England, and eternally cursed man Harry Edward Kane still finds himself second in the Premier League scoring charts since 2020, despite having left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer.

You would think, you would expect, you would assume Kane will win something this season. The DfB Pokal? The Bundesliga? A European trophy? Something. And then he can move back to Tottenham, finish off what he started, and set about breaking Premier League records.

It won’t happen, though. He’s cursed and that’s that. You don’t f*ck around with curses.

1. Mohamed Salah – 93 goals

It’s no surprise that the Egyptian King tops this list. He’s averaged over 22 goals per season since signing for Liverpool in 2017. Absolutely ridiculous behaviour. He’s not even a striker, he’s a right-winger.

Salah scored on the opening day of 2024-25 against newly-promoted Ipswich too—the bloke is relentless. Chances are he’s going to hit 100 for the 2020s before Christmas. Just bloody stupid, isn’t it?