The Premier League winter transfer window is closed, but that only denies clubs from making new signings. There’s nothing stopping players from leaving in the coming days and weeks – as long as they can find a buyer.

Of course, that’s easier said than done with the transfer windows across the other major European leagues – and, increasingly importantly, the Saudi Pro League – also shut. But there are other avenues to explore.

For example, the Turkish Super Lig and UAE Pro League are still open for business (for one more day), while the MLS transfer window and leagues across South America are open for a while yet.

With that in mind, here are five players that could potentially leave the Premier League in the coming days and weeks.

Casemiro

Here’s the big one.

Manchester United have gone on an austerity drive under Big Sir Jim Ratcliffe, offloading Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Marcus Rashford on loan to save on their wages until the end of the season. Surely the club would love nothing more than for Casemiro to follow them out of the exit door, given his declining form and colossal wages.

The experienced Brazilian is yet to complete 90 minutes under Ruben Amorim and he’s failed to make it off the bench in each of United’s last five Premier League outings.

There were whisperings of Saudi Pro League interest, but nothing materialised.

Now reports from Brazil claims that Flamengo – who are coached by former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea left-back Felipe Luis – are exploring a potential deal to bring in the 32-year-old on loan, with United willing to “help out” with a substantial chunk of his salary.

Casemiro remains contracted at Old Trafford until 2026. Watch this space.

Carlos Vinicius

Remember him? The Marine slayer?

The striker has played a grand total of three Premier League minutes for Fulham this season and finds himself well behind his Brazilian compatriot Rodrigo Muniz in Marco Silva’s attacking pecking order.

Vinicius offered us a reminder of his existence with an injury-time cameo in the Cottagers’ FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic at the weekend, but you can’t imagine he’ll play much of a role over the final few months of his contract with Fulham.

Red Bull Bragantino held talks with him last summer, but no transfer could be agreed in the end. We wouldn’t be surprised if they, or another Brazilian club, enter the mix for his signature. It would make sense for all parties.

Luis Guilherme

Another Brazilian, there was a lot of fanfare when West Ham signed the winger for £25.5million from Palmeiras on a five-year contract last summer.

But 19-year-old Guilherme has inevitably taken time to adapt to life on a new continent. He’s notched just 48 minutes of Premier League football this season and is yet to make a start in any competition.

We wouldn’t expect West Ham to cut their losses on the rising star just yet. Graham Potter had a proven track record of developing South American talent at Brighton and the teenager has plenty of time on his side to come good at the London Stadium.

But a loan back to Brazil, to give him gametime, would make sense. Botafogo are said to be interested, while Shakhtar Donetsk (the Ukrainian transfer window remains open) are believed to have tested the Hammers’ resolve with a bid.

Sergio Reguilon

We wouldn’t blame you for forgetting that Reguilon is back at Tottenham once again after a series of unremarkable loans away.

Even amid Spurs’ unmitigated injury crisis, the left-back has struggled for opportunities under Ange Postecoglou – his only start of the season coming against Tamworth in the FA Cup.

Turkish sides Galatasaray and Besiktas are actively pursuing Reguilon, according to Spanish outlet AS. It’s notable that Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, however, are not.

Victor Lindelof

Here’s a bit of a fanciful one, especially given Lisandro Martinez’s recent injury leaves Amorim a little light when it comes to options for his favoured back three.

Lindelof’s days at Manchester United are surely numbered. He’s out of contract at the end of the season and has been tipped to leave alongside Jonny Evans and Christian Eriksen in the next stage of the club’s rebuild in the summer.

The Sweden captain hasn’t started a Premier League game in almost a year and has struggled with injuries, reduced to a fringe role under Amorim.

You imagine he’ll assess his options as a free agent come June. He’s still only 30 and will likely back himself to continue playing at a relatively high level. But could he be tempted to jump ship early and move to MLS club, or return to the Swedish Allsvenskan? Both leagues remain open for business and their clubs are currently undergoing pre-season ahead of their 2025 calendar year campaigns.