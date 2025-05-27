Premier League transfers: Every signing, sale and released player in 2025-26
Premier League clubs are poised for a busy summer transfer window, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all set to spend heavily.
While the market doesn’t open until the start of June, deals are already being agreed and players released as the 20 clubs tidy their squads.
Follow every signing and sale with us, as we list every officially announced for the 2025-26 Premier League clubs.
Arsenal
In:
Out:
Kieran Tierney (Celtic, free)
Aston Villa
In:
Yasin Ozcan (Kasimpasa, £5,800,000)
Out:
Robin Olsen (released)
Bournemouth
In:
Out:
Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, £50,000,000)
Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, undisclosed)
Brentford
In:
Out:
Ben Mee (released)
Brighton
In:
Tom Watson (Sunderland, £10,000,000)
Yoon Do-young (Daejeon Hana Citizen, £2,000,000)
Out:
Burnley
In:
Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £10,000,000)
Marcus Edwards (Sporting Lisbon, £8,400,000)
Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7,000,000)
Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth, undisclosed)
Out:
Nathan Redmond (released)
Jonjo Shelvey (released)
Chelsea
In:
Estevao Willian (Palmeiras, £29,000,000)
Dario Essugo (Sporting Lisbon, £18,500,000)
Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle, £17,300,000)
Mike Penders (Genk, £17,000,000)
Out:
Bashir Humphreys (Burnley, £10,000,000)
Dylan Williams (Burton Albion, free)
Crystal Palace
In:
Out:
Joel Ward (released)
Everton
In:
Out:
Asmir Begovic (released)
Abdoulaye Doucoure (released)
Joao Virginia (released)
Ashley Young (released)
Fulham
In:
Out:
Leeds United
In:
Out:
Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt, £7,600,000)
Josuha Guilavogui (released)
Liverpool
In:
Out:
Trent Alexander-Arnold (released)
Manchester City
In:
Out:
Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund, £25,000,000)
Kevin De Bruyne (released)
Manchester United
In:
Diego Leon (Cerro Porteno, £3,300,000)
Out:
Christian Eriksen (released)
Jonny Evans (released)
Victor Lindelof (released)
Newcastle
In:
Out:
Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15,000,000)
Nottingham Forest
In:
Out:
Jack Perkins (Northampton Town, undisclosed)
Sunderland
In:
Enzo Le Fee (Roma, £19,500,000)
Out:
Tom Watson (Brighton, £10,000,000)
Tottenham
In:
Out:
West Ham
In:
Out:
Lukasz Fabianski (released)
Aaron Cresswell (released)
Vladimir Coufal (released)
Danny Ings (released)
Wolves
In:
Out: