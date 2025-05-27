Premier League clubs are poised for a busy summer transfer window, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all set to spend heavily.

While the market doesn’t open until the start of June, deals are already being agreed and players released as the 20 clubs tidy their squads.

Follow every signing and sale with us, as we list every officially announced for the 2025-26 Premier League clubs.

Arsenal

In:

Out:

Kieran Tierney (Celtic, free)

Aston Villa

In:

Yasin Ozcan (Kasimpasa, £5,800,000)

Out:

Robin Olsen (released)

Bournemouth

In:

Out:

Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, £50,000,000)

Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, undisclosed)

Brentford

In:

Out:

Ben Mee (released)

Brighton

In:

Tom Watson (Sunderland, £10,000,000)

Yoon Do-young (Daejeon Hana Citizen, £2,000,000)

Out:

Burnley

In:

Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £10,000,000)

Marcus Edwards (Sporting Lisbon, £8,400,000)

Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7,000,000)

Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth, undisclosed)

Out:



Nathan Redmond (released)

Jonjo Shelvey (released)

Chelsea

In:

Estevao Willian (Palmeiras, £29,000,000)

Dario Essugo (Sporting Lisbon, £18,500,000)

Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle, £17,300,000)

Mike Penders (Genk, £17,000,000)

Out:

Bashir Humphreys (Burnley, £10,000,000)

Dylan Williams (Burton Albion, free)

Crystal Palace

In:

Out:

Joel Ward (released)

Everton

In:

Out:

Asmir Begovic (released)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (released)

Joao Virginia (released)

Ashley Young (released)

Fulham

In:

Out:

READ NEXT: The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers adjusted for inflation: Shearer, Pogba…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the record signing from every Premier League season?



Leeds United

In:

Out:



Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt, £7,600,000)

Josuha Guilavogui (released)

Liverpool

In:

Out:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (released)

READ: Arne Slot’s dream Liverpool XI for 2025-26: Wirtz & Frimpong among four new signings…

Manchester City

In:

Out:

Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund, £25,000,000)

Kevin De Bruyne (released)

Manchester United

In:

Diego Leon (Cerro Porteno, £3,300,000)

Out:

Christian Eriksen (released)

Jonny Evans (released)

Victor Lindelof (released)

Newcastle

In:

Out:

Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15,000,000)

Nottingham Forest

In:

Out:

Jack Perkins (Northampton Town, undisclosed)

Sunderland

In:

Enzo Le Fee (Roma, £19,500,000)

Out:

Tom Watson (Brighton, £10,000,000)

Tottenham

In:

Out:

QUIZ: Can you name Tottenham’s 25 most expensive signings in history?

West Ham

In:

Out:

Lukasz Fabianski (released)

Aaron Cresswell (released)

Vladimir Coufal (released)

Danny Ings (released)

Wolves

In:

Out: