Comparing every Premier League club’s wage bill to its 2024-25 league position

Brighton are once again among the Premier League’s biggest overperformers when you compare their league position to their annual wage bill, while Manchester United are the worst underachievers when you stack up their results against their wage spend.

There are notable exceptions, but looking at the table of Premier League wages is usually a decent benchmark for where each club ‘should’ be finishing in the league when all is said and done.

On that front, it would be a major achievement for newly-promoted Ipswich Town to survive given their wage bill is comfortably the lowest in the English top flight, ultimately just a fraction of the bigger clubs competing at the top end.

But Brentford, who still have the second lowest wage bill – spending less than sides like Southampton, Leicester and Everton – have demonstrated that it is possible to get a lot of limited resources, once again sitting comfortably in midtable.

Thomas Frank’s Bees are up there with Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth this season when it comes to clubs getting the most out of their wage spend.

It’s Brighton, though, that can be considered the Premier League’s biggest upstarts. They’ve made a habit of punching above their weight in recent years and look capable of making another push for European qualification – sitting 5th at the time of writing – which is a remarkable achievement given they spend an estimated £60million a year on wages, with only five clubs in the division spending less.

Table toppers Liverpool can be considered doing the best of the ‘big six’, given they spend less on wages than the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal. Meanwhile Aston Villa continue to bloody the noses of clubs that spend more freely, currently sitting fourth in the table while only sixth in terms of wages.

North London rivals Tottenham – 7th – and Arsenal – 3rd – can be considered to be performing exactly to par so far this season if you take the view that wage bills ought to correlate with the position on the table.

At the other end of the scale, it’s no wonder the pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag at Manchester United when they currently sit 12th in the Premier League table while spending the second-most on wages behind their local rivals, perennial champions Manchester City.

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton are the other clubs down there with the Red Devils when it comes to not getting bang for their buck in terms of wage spend.

We’ve listed every Premier League single club by their league position in comparison to their wage bill, ranking them in order of the biggest overperformers down to the biggest underperformers.

Note: All wage bill data is via Capology.

READ NEXT: Ranking every Premier League club by their squad cost in 2024-25

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record signing?



Brighton

League Position: 5th

Wage bill: 15th

Total wage bill: £60.6million

Difference: +10

Nottingham Forest

League Position: 8th

Wage bill: 14th

Total wage bill: £63.4million

Difference: +6

Bournemouth

League Position: 11th

Wage bill: 17th

Total wage bill: £54.7million

Difference: +6

Brentford

League Position: 13th

Wage bill: 19th

Total wage bill: £41.4million

Difference: +6

Liverpool

League Position: 1st

Wage bill: 5th

Total wage bill: £128.8million

Difference: +4

Ipswich Town

League Position: 17th

Wage bill: 20th

Total wage bill: £X32.9million

Difference: +3

Aston Villa

League Position: 4th

Wage bill: 6th

Total wage bill: £104.6million

Difference: +2

Fulham

League Position: 10th

Wage bill: 12th

Total wage bill: £68.4million

Difference: +2

Arsenal

League Position: 3rd

Wage bill: 3rd

Total wage bill: £172.1million

Difference: =

Tottenham

League Position: 7th

Wage bill: 7th

Total wage bill: £103.5million

Difference: =

Man City

League Position: 2nd

Wage bill: 1st

Total wage bill: £201.8million

Difference: -1

Newcastle

League Position: 9th

Wage bill: 8th

Total wage bill: £98.5million

Difference: -1

Leicester City

League Position: 14th

Wage bill: 13th

Total wage bill: £65.4million

Difference: -1

Chelsea

League Position: 6th

Wage bill: 4th

Total wage bill: £171.2million

Difference: -2

Wolves

League Position: 20th

Wage bill: 18th

Total wage bill: £53.2million

Difference: -2

Southampton

League Position: 16th

Wage bill: 16th

Total wage bill: £56million

Difference: -3

Everton

League Position: 16th

Wage bill: 11th

Total wage bill: £69.3million

Difference: -5

West Ham

League Position: 15th

Wage bill: 9th

Total wage bill: £90.2million

Difference: -6

Crystal Palace

League Position: 18th

Wage bill: 10th

Total wage bill: £69.8million

Difference: -8

Manchester United

League Position: 12th

Wage bill: 2nd

Total wage bill: £185.5million

Difference: -10