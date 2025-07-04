Big names from Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are among the Premier League stars who are out of contract in 2026.

With the summer transfer window now in full swing, several high-profile players are entering the final year of their contracts.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top Premier League stars who are out of contract next year and have compiled them into this XI.

GK: Ederson

“My head is here, my mind is staying in the club,” Ederson told reporters last month when discussing his future.

Following an inconsistent 2024-25 campaign, there are several question marks hanging over the Brazilian’s long-term future.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have been linked, but the goalkeeper seems content at City for the time being.

RB: Ola Aina

In May, Nottingham Forest triggered a one-year extension in Aina’s deal, keeping him at the club until 2026.

The full-back was a key player in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last season, racking up 37 appearances across all competitions.

Given his importance to the side, Forest will no doubt be keen to tie him down to a fresh contract.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

With Liverpool fans keen to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, they’ll be hoping that the French defender commits his long-term future to the club.

It’s been well-documented that Konate has rejected Liverpool’s initial contract offer, with the 26-year-old currently weighing up his options.

Given Real Madrid’s interest, Liverpool have a big decision to make on his future this summer.

CB: Marc Guehi

Now entering the final 12 months of his contract at Crystal Palace, it remains to be seen whether the Eagles will cash in on the England international this summer.

They rejected a £65million bid from Newcastle last summer, but his current contract situation does put Palace in a tricky place.

With growing interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, it’s going to be an interesting few months for the 24-year-old.

LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko

The Everton full-back has established himself as a solid performer in the Premier League, having racked up over 120 appearances since joining the club in 2022.

It’s also worth noting that his international teammate, Oleksandr Zinchenko, is also out of contract in 2026.

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur

Injuries haven’t been kind to Bentancur over the years, but when fully fit, he’s a quality Premier League midfielder.

Since joining from Juventus in 2022, he’s made 84 Premier League appearances and it remains to be seen whether he’ll pen an extension in North London.

According to reports, Atletico Madrid are among the clubs who are monitoring his situation.

CM: Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese international has ruled out an exit this summer, but admits he could leave the club next year upon his contract expiring.

“I have one year on my contract, so obviously I could leave next season,” he recently told reporters.

“I know what I’m going to do, but it’s not the time to talk about that.

“I’m very focused on my season. I’m very focused on performing well for Man City. When the time is due, I will talk about it.”

If he does leave on a free transfer next summer, he certainly won’t be short of offers.

RM: Bryan Mbeumo

In all likelihood, Mbeumo will leave Brentford this summer with Manchester United pushing hard for his signature.

Given his deal with the Bees is set to expire next summer, it makes sense that they’re cashing in on the 25-year-old while they still can.

Replacing him won’t be easy, but receiving over £60million for a player entering the final year of his contract isn’t to be sniffed at.

LM: Callum Hudson-Odoi

The winger joined Nottingham Forest in 2023 on a three-year contract and is now entering the final year of that deal.

Given the season he’s just had, it’s no surprise that a few sides are reportedly eyeing up the Forest winger with a year left on his contract.

Among the clubs interested is Napoli, with Antonio Conte keen on a reunion with his former player.

ST: Yoane Wissa

On the back of his most prolific season yet, it’s no surprise that Wissa is attracting interest from some fellow Premier League sides.

With only 12 months remaining on his contract, Brentford boss Keith Andrews will be keen to sort out his future as soon as possible.

Both Nottingham Forest and Tottenham are among the clubs that have been linked.

ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace have held talks with Mateta over a new deal, with the club hopeful of extending his deal past 2026.

His original contract was supposed to expire this summer, but the club held the option of triggering an extra year, which they did.

The Frenchman has scored 36 goals over the last two seasons and would be a tough player to replace, especially if he leaves on a free transfer next summer.

