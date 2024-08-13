Four promoted ballers ready to take the Premier League by storm in 2024-25

Several promoted ballers from Southampton and Ipswich are primed and ready to take the Premier League by storm this season.

It’s never been an easy task to stay in the top flight, but with clubs getting richer and the quality in the Premier League only growing, it’s becoming more and more difficult for promoted sides to make it stick.

We’ve earmarked four players who we believe have the potential to make it in the Premier League and catch the eye.

Omari Hutchinson

The 20-year-old spent his youth career hopping between Charlton, Arsenal and Chelsea, jumping back to the Blues and Cobham in 2022 despite recent signing professional terms with the Gunners, but has now signed for Ipswich permanently following their promotion.

Capped twice already at senior level by Jamaica, Hutchinson spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan with Ipswich and absolutely flew, playing 44 games and weighing in with 10 goals and six assists.

A creative demon with a fearlessness to compliment his technical ability, we think the Premier League is the perfect stage for a player who’s been desperate to prove himself at every opportunity.

Leif Davis

Hutchinson was the star man in Kieran McKenna’s outstanding Ipswich side last season, but don’t sleep on Davies, who racked up an astounding 21 assists last season as the Tractor Boys won the Championship.

Twenty-one assists. It’s the stuff of tactico dreams. Your xG-obsessed son is head over heels in love – and for good reason. If Davis had put up numbers like that outside of England from left-back, the Premier League’s biggest clubs would be falling over each other to sign the 24-year-old.

He’ll naturally have to play a more disciplined game this season with Ipswich likely to have a lot less of the ball, but don’t expect too much compromise.

We can already see big sides getting caught out by Davis’ incredible, line-breaking passing and crossing at Portman Road next season. Horrible to defend.

Axel Tuanzebe

Not only does he hold a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to clear a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos, but Tuanzebe is also an excellent defender who has proven himself at Premier League level, but has been bitterly unlucky with injuries.

It’s been a nightmare few years for the defender, who at one point genuinely looked capable of becoming a regular at Manchester United after becoming the youngest player to captain the club since Norman Whiteside during the 2019-20 campaign.

However, like we said, injuries took their toll and completely stunted his momentum, before McKenna took a chance on the defender last season.

That chance paid dividends, with the 26-year-old impressing in his 18 Championship appearances. Crucially, though, some players are simply made for the jump-up.

With Tuanzebe’s experience at United and beyond, we reckon he’ll actually come to life in his second season and prove even more integral when things get tough.

Carlos Alcaraz

It remains to be seen if Southampton will actually keep hold of Alcaraz with plenty of reports suggesting interest from abroad, but if they do, it might just be some of the best business they can conduct.

The Argentine signed in January 2023 and enjoyed a strong start to life with the Saints despite their relegation, prompting a loan move to Juventus a year later.

That didn’t quite work out and he’s now back in England, but Alcaraz is still just 21 and proved the last time that Southampton were in the Premier League that he was capable of magic moments.

While Southampton could probably sell for some extra funds, it’s now late in the window and they have a player with seriously high potential in the midfielder.

Given how well Russell Martin used his squad last season, we’d back him to find a role where Alcaraz could thrive.