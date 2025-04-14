The respective fates of Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League this season has made a mockery of some famous pundits’ 2024-25 predictions.

While Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top, United are 14th and 38 points behind their great rivals. Arne Slot’s team will win the league, while United will record their worst ever Premier League points tally.

We’ve picked out four pundits who predicted United would finish higher than Liverpool this season.

Gary Neville

United legend Neville is always happy to abandon logic and plump for his former side as one of the most legitimate contenders in the Premier League each season, and Jamie Carragher checked him on it this time around, especially in the context of Neville’s other picks.

“We have to go Arsenal and Manchester City because we all collectively agree. I do [agree about Manchester United getting in the top four]. I am not sure [on Liverpool getting top four],” Neville said.

Carragher responded: “Do you think Manchester United will get in, but Liverpool won’t? You say this every season without fail. Bookmark this.”

Neville replied: “Every season, yeah. I am quite often wrong as well. It gets played back during the season, it’s quite enjoyable.”

He was indeed wrong, as United have been much closer to a relegation battle than they’ve been to challenging for the top four.

Roy Keane

Another United legend, Keane felt United would finish top four.

But, unlike Neville, the Irishman does not actually see himself as a Red Devils fan, so his decision was fuelled by perceived logic, rather than an innate desire to see them succeed.

Keane felt late summer signings would have been the key to Liverpool’s top four chances if they made any, which they didn’t.

“Yes, I think so [Liverpool miss out on top four], unless they get a couple of signings in the next few weeks,” said Keane on Stick To Football.

“I’m not convinced by them.”

He instead believed United and Aston Villa would be in the top four. He might be right with Villa, in fairness.

Tim Sherwood

Sherwood’s predictions for the top four are perhaps the worst you’ll find from somebody who literally used to be in charge of a Premier League side.

Indeed, he had United in third, and Tottenham in fourth. Both sides are labouring in the bottom half of the table.

Sherwood felt runaway leaders Liverpool would be beaten to the top four by both of those sides.

One mistake is bad enough, but that’s three in the space of one prediction. Good effort, honestly.

Steve Sidwell

You’ll struggle to find a pundit who had quite as much faith in United for this season as Sidwell. Trust us, we’ve tried.

After City, who were top in his predictions, Sidwell felt the Red Devils would finish second in the Premier League this season.

He also had Chelsea in there, after Arsenal, but there was no place for Liverpool. Some interesting picks, but surely United at second is the worst?

READ NEXT: We can’t find a single pundit who tipped Liverpool to win the 2024-25 title



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 highest-paid players in the Premier League?

