The 6 quickest managers to reach 100 Premier League wins: Arteta, Klopp, Guardiola…

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has become the latest manager to reach 100 wins in the Premier League, but how quickly did he reach that landmark compared to other managers?

Given the short lifespan that most coaches are subject to these days, reaching a century of wins is certainly nothing to be sniffed at in the modern game.

We’ve taken a closer look at the six Premier League managers who have been the fastest to reach 100 wins.

6. Arsene Wenger – 179 games

It didn’t take long for the Frenchman to have a substantial impact on English football. He won the league in his first full season in charge of Arsenal and registered 100 wins after just 179 matches.

A three-time winner of the Premier League, there can be little debate that Wenger ranks among the best managers of his generation.

5. Mikel Arteta – 169 games

Impressively, Arteta has managed to reach 100 Premier League wins in a shorter timeframe than it took Wenger. Given the state of the club when he first took over, that’s a hugely impressive achievement.

Under Arteta’s tenure so far, the Gunners have averaged an impressive 1.93 points per game. His side also score an average of 1.9 goals per game and these days are one of the most entertaining sides to watch.

Arteta’s 100th Premier League win as Arsenal boss was made even sweeter given it came against local rivals Tottenham. You can’t write that sort of script.

As of writing, Arteta is the only manager on this list who hasn’t won the league. However, with Arsenal currently sat top of the table, perhaps that’s in the pipeline for later this year.

4. Sir Alex Ferguson – 162 games

The Godfather of Premier League football. Few managers can hold a candle to Ferguson’s longevity in the game and his record in his early days at Man Utd ranks him among the best in the business.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ferguson won 528 Premier League games as United boss and it only took him 162 matches to reach his first 100 triumphs.

3. Jurgen Klopp – 159 games

The Premier League won’t be the same without the charismatic German boss. Love him or hate him, he’s one of the biggest personalities that the league has to offer.

When Klopp first inherited Liverpool, the club was on a steep downward curve, but he was quickly able to lift their fortunes and deliver plenty of success along the way.

Going toe to toe with a juggernaut like Man City for so many years is bound to take its toll on any manager. Hopefully, we see him back in the Premier League one day.

2. Jose Mourinho – 142 games

The Special One for a reason. Mourinho’s 100th Premier League win came during his second stint with Chelsea as Mourinho’s side beat Man Utd 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in January 2014.

It took him just 142 games to reach the landmark victory which was a record at the time. That was until a certain Spanish coach came onto the Premier League scene in 2016.

1. Pep Guardiola – 134 games

Guardiola managed to reach 100 league wins halfway through his fourth season as Man City boss. Taking just 134 games to reach the landmark victory, we’re pretty sure that this record will stand the test of time.

Having won five of the last six titles, Guardiola has managed to make the Premier League his very own playground. There’s a strong chance that he adds his sixth title later this year too.