Ranking every Premier League away kit in 2024-25 from worst to best

Right, you know why we’re here. We ranked home kits the other day, and today we’re doing away kits. You can have a bit of fun with away kits—you’re not usually tied to certain colours or patterns, so it’s a chance to flex your creativity.

Or (spoiler alert) you could do what a ton of clubs have done this season and just make everything black. More on that later.

Before we start — Aston Villa and Newcastle United, sort your sh*t out. Adidas’s two new clubs have yet to release their respective away kits, so they’re in joint last by default. Okay, let’s get on with it.

18. Crystal Palace

A horrible shade of foam banana yellow with nothing particularly interesting going on. If the picture above is anything to go by, it’s also essentially see-through when wet. Rubbish.

17. Southampton

A similar sickening shade of yellow to the Palace kit above, but at least there’s some sort of patterning going on here. Still gross, like.

16. Manchester United

This is a cricket uniform. Like, it just is. How has this kit made it through, presumably, several brainstorming meetings without someone going, “Yeah, but it’s a cricket kit.”

If fans aren’t shouting ‘HOWZAAAAT?!” every time the keeper catches the ball, or ‘SIX!’ every time it goes out for a throw, something is wrong.

15. Everton

It’s sort of off-black. Dark grey. A raincloud of doom. A wet gravestone. A British pavement at night. And what the hell is that badge? A neon silhouette of the turret on their usual badge, of course, but why?

14. Leicester City

This looks like a goalkeeper jersey from the 1990s, but somehow bad. Keeper tops from the 90s were class, and this looks like it’s trying to be one but it just isn’t quite there.

It looks like a tick bite that you’d have to take antibiotics for. Like the beginnings of Lyme disease.

13. West Ham United

Black shirt number three. This one doesn’t have a weird neon block badge or any signs of a potentially fatal disease. So there’s that.

12. Nottingham Forest

When your mum says you have Escher paintings at home.

Dia 14 de Jerseys da nova Season que claramente não vou comprar mas queria💁‍♂️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Nottingham Forest – Away Kit 2024/25 by Adidas 📷@footballkitarch pic.twitter.com/KVIhcyn7g7 — Actually MiNii (@itsnotminii) August 3, 2024

11. Arsenal

Looks a bit like a Venezia kit if we lived in an alternate universe in which Venezia had rubbish kits. A Halloween-themed tee from Camden Market with two big long streaks of bird sh*te down the sides.

10. Liverpool

Swear down, if we see one more black away shirt in the Prem this season… At least this one isn’t covered in pigeon excrement.

9. Brentford

Finally, something a bit different. Pastel pink kits have kind of been and gone in recent years, in our opinion—they had their resurgence and now they’ve re-desurged, but whatever.

Just sick of black kits, to be honest.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Brentford’s new away kit for the 2024/25 season! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/P3DLGW1VpQ — Everything About Football⚽ (@JoshCla17226805) July 25, 2024

8. Bournemouth

A bit weird, a bit different, a bit like those waterproof jackets from the 90s that you see 21-year-olds wearing in East London instead of developing a personality.

7. Chelsea

Sure, fine. A pretty neat white kit with a little blue collar. A bit predictable, and they’ve probably done a press release about how it’s inspired by ancient papyrus or something, but it’s fine.

Wouldn’t look too weird with a pair of jeans, put it that way.

6. Manchester City

A pleasing shade of burgundy. Don’t mind it. The more we look at it, the more bored we’re getting of it, mind, so maybe we’ll just move on quickly before we drop it down the rankings.

5. Fulham

Maldini, Baresi, Seedorf, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Pippo Inzaghi, Cafu, Costacurta, Gattuso, Shevchenko, and now… Cairney, Mbabu, and Tim Ream, all in the famous Rossoneri.

4. Ipswich Town

Like the colour scheme, like the colour, like the patterned diamond design. We spent a few lines ripping into the Ed Sheeran shirt sponsor when we ranked the home kits so we’ll not do that here.

Let’s just give this kit some love (right where we are).

3. Wolverhampton Wanderers

It’s got a wolf’s head on it, look. In the pattern. We’ll let you have a bandwagonish black away kit if you feature some sort of etching of a wolf’s snarling muzzle on there somewhere.

2. Brighton & Hove Albion

It screams PES United Master League home kit and that, to us, is just wonderful. Keeping our eyes peeled for the Seagulls putting in a bid for an unknown Brazilian striker called Castolo.

Would lose our sh*t, honestly. Make it happen. Please. For the craic.

1. Tottenham Hotspur

We enjoy the mirror-effect finish of this one. It’s an appropriate kit for a side that could do with taking a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror after tailing off massively in the back end of last season.

The only problem we foresee is that it’s pretty light, and Spurs already play in white… Not sure how many times we’ll get to see it this season. Like it, though.