Ranking every Premier League home kit in 2024-25 from worst to best

We’re rapidly approaching the start of the new Premier League season, and every single home kit is out there in the wild – but which club has the best one?

As we speak, there are people up and down the country having names and numbers printed on the back of their shirts—the names and numbers of players who might not even be at their come the end of the transfer window (an exhibition in the making).

Anyway, we’ve seen all the kits so we’re ranking them in order of how good we think they are. Come have a look and see if you agree with us.

20. Brentford

The main reason the Bees are so low on this list is because it’s the same kit as last season.

Now, that is for a good reason, and we actually applaud the sentiment behind it—saving fans’ money and saving the world—but for the purpose of this list, we simply have to put it last.

Also, that sponsor is grim.

19. Nottingham Forest

It’s red. It’s just red. Nothing wrong with that—especially if you’re going for a retro vibe, but this effort also has an ugly modern sponsor on the front. It’s a no from us.

18. Chelsea

Like an oil spill on a pristine blue ocean. Looks like the site of a sea-life massacre. Why spend over £1billion (yes, a BILLION) on players, then send them out onto the pitch dressed as a puddle?

17. Manchester City

This is a light blue shirt. There is a little bit of detailing on the cuffs. What else is there to type? It’s about as exciting as watching City play these days.

Still haven’t forgiven them and Arsenal for that game towards the end of last season. Nearly nodded off just thinking about it just then.

16. Wolverhampton Wanderers

We don’t know how to explain or justify this thought, but the central badge feels forced somehow.

Do you know what we mean? It’s like they’ve thought, ‘We should spice this up somehow… Stick the badge in the middle?” So someone just dragged it over at the last minute.

Another betting sponsor, too. Thumbs-down.

15. Leicester City

It’s fine. It’s clean. It’s just a bit boring, isn’t it? Next.

14. Bournemouth

We were going to put this higher because ‘bj88’ sounded like it might be something fun. It’s not. It’s another betting sponsor. God’s sake.

13. Everton

Kind of like the collar on this Castore effort. Castore get some stick but, we’re throwing it out there, some of their designs are quite nice…

Admittedly, this particular design is a little basic but we do like that collar.

12. Southampton

Genuinely thought ‘Rollbit’ might’ve been a power-tool manufacturer. Nope—cryptocurrency. The game’s gone. The game has absolutely gone.

The only red and white @AdamArma9 loves 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/CefT3fe4Sw — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 19, 2024

READ NEXT: 11 of the worst kit campaigns in football history: Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the sponsors for these 20 memorable Premier League kits?

11. Tottenham Hotspur

We’re not going to use the word ‘fine‘ again, but know that we would really like to.

It’s clean and classic-looking, to be fair. We’ll give Nike that. It does look a little bit like a white vest over the top of a navy blue tee. Like a basketball uniform.

If we find out that’s intentional, we will drop it to the bottom of this list before you can say Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

10. Brighton & Hove Albion

Like it. Narrow stripes. The white pinstripes within the blue stripes. An inception of stripes. The yellow detailing giving it a slight Pro Evo lilt. Yep. Good.

9. Fulham

The Premier League’s only truly collared shirt in 2024-25, and we happen to like the collar very much. They’ll all have collars next year. The fashion cycle just keeps spinning.

Home’s never felt so good. Buzzing to be back at the Cottage – Let’s go! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/UvWQuO6Rd9 — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) July 26, 2024

8. Manchester United

Tried to find out what ‘Snapdragon’ is, aside from a type of plant native to Europe, North Africa, and North America. We kept reading ‘American Tech Company’. That’s a very vague term. We then got bored and stopped researching what Snapdragon is.

We do know, however, that they’re interested in acquiring the naming rights to Old Trafford. Pass the popcorn…

7. Aston Villa

Adidas’s first Villa kit is, well, it’s claret & blue and it’s got the three stripes on the sleeves. Anyone got anything else to say on this? No? Ok, let’s move on.

6. Ipswich Town

We love this shirt but you simply cannot have the name of an Ed Sheeran tour slapped on the front of your shift and expect to be in the top five of anything.

Granted, they came in the top two of the Championship last season, but that’s still 22nd in the overall English pyramid.

Sorry to any Ed Sheeran fans out there. Actually, no—immediately after writing that last sentence, we learned that Ed Sheeran fans call themselves ‘Sheerios‘. Get out.

5. Liverpool

Very retro. A bit too retro. Trying a bit too hard to be retro. There’s a fine line between retro and fancy dress, however, we reckon this one falls just on the correct side of that line, making it one of the best kits in the Prem this season.

4. Crystal Palace

This might be one that divides opinion, but we reckon this repeating eagle-patterned kit is class. Way better than last year’s effort. Palace have had some stinkers in recent years, but this is a real standout for us.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝑵𝑬𝑾 𝑹𝑬𝑳𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑬

Crystal Palace 2024/25 Home This shirt features a repeated Eagle pattern as club celebrates 100 years since Selhurst Park opened 🦅 pic.twitter.com/IIU6hyHtkD — The Football Shirt Club (@TFSCUK) June 13, 2024

3. West Ham United

It’s like the Villa one but better, isn’t it? The collar is cooler. Not to go on about it, like, but they’ve both got betting sponsors in a sport that literally bans and fines players for betting but, listen… We’ll get good sponsors back one day—the people crave it.

2. Newcastle United

There’s something about Adidas and Newcastle, man. The black & white strips and the 3-stripes. That sleeve sponsor mustn’t be ignored—it’s garish and out of place. Other than that, a great effort.

1. Arsenal

Honestly, we like this one even though the cannon is pointing the wrong way, and the contouring is very World Cup 2002.

The Newcastle one is better, but (and follow me into the first person singular here) the bosses know I’m a Newcastle fan and I didn’t want to get accused of being biased.

To summarise: This Arsenal kit is good, the Toon one is better, Joelinton is the best midfielder in the world, howay the lads.